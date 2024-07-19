Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Tech outage delayed Sheriff's jail bookings

By City News Service
Published July 19, 2024 at 12:06 PM PDT
The Central Jail is shown on Feb. 26, 2024. San Diego, Calif.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
The Central Jail is shown on Feb. 26, 2024. San Diego, Calif.

The Microsoft global outage Thursday night affected the San Diego County Sheriff's Department jail bookings.

At its peak, the outage caused the SDCSD to limit jail bookings for a few hours while employing backup systems and finding a solution, a sheriff's official said in a statement.

"We were able to resolve the challenges relatively quickly, thanks to our exceptional team of professionals in our Sheriff's Data Services and Detentions Processing Divisions," the statement read. "These men and women worked closely with our Sheriff's Communications Center, as well as our patrol and detentions deputies, to ensure essential services were not interrupted."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Microsoft, which hosts cloud services with businesses and governments, said it was grappling with service outages after a glitch triggered by software distributed by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.<br>
National
RELATED: What we know about the computer update glitch disrupting systems around the world
Brian Mann
Bobby Allyn
Bill Chappell
Fatima Al-Kassab

Officials said 911 services were not interrupted by the outage.

A massive global technology outage caused by a botched cybersecurity firm software update knocked out computer systems around the world Friday, leading to delayed and canceled flights at local airports, disruptions at the L.A./Long Beach ports and headaches for other computer-dependent operations.

Tags

Public Safety Law Enforcement
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News