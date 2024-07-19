Tech outage delayed Sheriff's jail bookings

The Microsoft global outage Thursday night affected the San Diego County Sheriff's Department jail bookings.

At its peak, the outage caused the SDCSD to limit jail bookings for a few hours while employing backup systems and finding a solution, a sheriff's official said in a statement.

"We were able to resolve the challenges relatively quickly, thanks to our exceptional team of professionals in our Sheriff's Data Services and Detentions Processing Divisions," the statement read. "These men and women worked closely with our Sheriff's Communications Center, as well as our patrol and detentions deputies, to ensure essential services were not interrupted."

Officials said 911 services were not interrupted by the outage.

A massive global technology outage caused by a botched cybersecurity firm software update knocked out computer systems around the world Friday, leading to delayed and canceled flights at local airports, disruptions at the L.A./Long Beach ports and headaches for other computer-dependent operations.