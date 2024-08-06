Police hold national Night Out events in San Diego

Residents citywide were invited Tuesday to participate in the San Diego Police Department's National Night Out festivities.

National Night Out is held annually to promote community building, police and community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie, SDPD communications manager Ashley Nicholes said.

"SDPD partners with numerous community organizations to create safe and engaging community events in different areas of San Diego," Nicholes said.

The events and locations scheduled Tuesday:

— Ice cream social at 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Kensington Library, 4121 Adams Ave.;

— Movie night, featuring "Toy Story" at 6:30 p.m. in Officer Jeremy Henwood Park, 3795 Fairmount Park;

— Community dinner and movie night, featuring "The Princess Bride" at 6:30 p.m. in the Pacific Beach Taylor Branch Library, 4275 Cass Street.;

— Community walk and fair with children's games, refreshments, school supplies giveaway, face painting, jumpers, raffles, DJ and performers at 4:15 to 7:30 p.m. at Robert Egger Sr. South Bay Park, 1885 Coronado Avenue; and

— Food trucks from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Talmadge, 4862 Lucille Place.