Public Safety

Police hold national Night Out events in San Diego

By City News Service
Published August 6, 2024 at 11:48 AM PDT
A San Diego police officer's patch in this file photo from March 14, 2022.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A San Diego police officer's patch in this file photo from March 14, 2022.

Residents citywide were invited Tuesday to participate in the San Diego Police Department's National Night Out festivities.

National Night Out is held annually to promote community building, police and community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie, SDPD communications manager Ashley Nicholes said.

"SDPD partners with numerous community organizations to create safe and engaging community events in different areas of San Diego," Nicholes said.

The events and locations scheduled Tuesday:

— Ice cream social at 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Kensington Library, 4121 Adams Ave.;

— Movie night, featuring "Toy Story" at 6:30 p.m. in Officer Jeremy Henwood Park, 3795 Fairmount Park;

— Community dinner and movie night, featuring "The Princess Bride" at 6:30 p.m. in the Pacific Beach Taylor Branch Library, 4275 Cass Street.;

— Community walk and fair with children's games, refreshments, school supplies giveaway, face painting, jumpers, raffles, DJ and performers at 4:15 to 7:30 p.m. at Robert Egger Sr. South Bay Park, 1885 Coronado Avenue; and

— Food trucks from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Talmadge, 4862 Lucille Place.

Tags

Public Safety Law Enforcement
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
