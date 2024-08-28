Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Forward rate of spread stopped in wildfire near Valley Center

By City News Service Lara McCaffrey / Web Producer
Published August 28, 2024 at 3:47 PM PDT
Updated August 28, 2024 at 4:20 PM PDT
An image captured by AlertCalifornia and UC San Diego cameras shows a fire in the distance near Valley Center in San Diego County, Calif. on Aug. 28, 2024.
AlertCalifornia, UC San Diego
An image captured by AlertCalifornia and UC San Diego cameras shows a fire in the distance near Valley Center in San Diego County, Calif. on Aug. 28, 2024.

It took ground and airborne crews about an hour Wednesday to subdue a brush fire that blackened about 18 open acres southwest of Casino Pauma.

The blaze, which caused no reported structural damage or injuries, erupted for unknown reasons in a hilly rural area off Lilac and Keys Creek roads in Valley Center at about 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, according to Cal Fire.

Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters fought the flames, getting them under control shortly before 3 p.m., said Mike Cornette, a fire captain with the state agency.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Authorities closed Lilac Road in the area as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Cornette said.

An evacuation warning was in place for areas east of Lilac Road and west of McNally Road. It's now been lifted.

Tags

Public Safety Wildfires
Lara McCaffrey
As web producer, Lara McCaffrey is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Lara worked as a freelance journalist for San Diego CityBeat, HerMoney, OK Whatever, Out There podcast and more. She also interned for Psychology Today and reached millions of readers as a senior content creator at digital media company 101 Network. Lara has a master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's in political science from University of California, San Diego.
See stories by Lara McCaffrey
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News