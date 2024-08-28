Forward rate of spread stopped in wildfire near Valley Center

It took ground and airborne crews about an hour Wednesday to subdue a brush fire that blackened about 18 open acres southwest of Casino Pauma.

The blaze, which caused no reported structural damage or injuries, erupted for unknown reasons in a hilly rural area off Lilac and Keys Creek roads in Valley Center at about 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, according to Cal Fire.

Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters fought the flames, getting them under control shortly before 3 p.m., said Mike Cornette, a fire captain with the state agency.

Authorities closed Lilac Road in the area as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Cornette said.

An evacuation warning was in place for areas east of Lilac Road and west of McNally Road. It's now been lifted.