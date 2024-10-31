Wildfire near La Presa contained

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. More information will be added when details become available.

A rapidly moving wildfire has ignited near La Presa early Thursday afternoon. An evacuation order was issued and later lifted according to a spokesperson from the San Miguel Fire Department.

San Miguel Batallion Chief Andrew Lawler said the fire had been contained after growing to roughly 12 acres by about 2 p.m. Thursday.

For details on evacuation area, please see the county's live Emergency Map.