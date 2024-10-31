Give Now
Wildfire near La Presa contained

By Lara McCaffrey / Web Producer,  Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published October 31, 2024 at 2:18 PM PDT
A map shows the evacuation area for a wildfire in La Presa on Oct. 31, 2024.
Alert San Diego
/
San Diego County
A map shows the previous evacuation area for a wildfire in La Presa on Oct. 31, 2024.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. More information will be added when details become available.

A rapidly moving wildfire has ignited near La Presa early Thursday afternoon. An evacuation order was issued and later lifted according to a spokesperson from the San Miguel Fire Department.

San Miguel Batallion Chief Andrew Lawler said the fire had been contained after growing to roughly 12 acres by about 2 p.m. Thursday.

For details on evacuation area, please see the county's live Emergency Map.

