Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Drivers beware: New parking law impacts 16,000 San Diego intersections, but only 100 have updated signs or red curbs

By Scott Rodd / Investigative Reporter
Published December 30, 2024 at 8:38 AM PST
A San Diego parking enforcement officer writes a citation in San Diego's Gaslamp neighborhood. Oct. 31, 2023.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
A San Diego parking enforcement officer writes a citation in San Diego's Gaslamp neighborhood on Oct. 31, 2023.

A new state law will prohibit parking within 20 feet of intersections with marked or unmarked crosswalks.

The practice is called “daylighting” because it increases visibility at crosswalks.

The state law will go into effect on Jan. 1. Over the next two months, the city of San Diego will issue warnings to drivers who violate the new parking law. It will start issuing $77.50 citations starting in March.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
The city of San Diego has updated signage or painted curbs at approximately 100 of its 16,000+ impacted intersections.

Drivers will have to stay extra vigilant. San Diego has more than 16,000 impacted intersections, but so far the city has only installed updated signs or painted curbs at approximately 100 locations. The new state law allows enforcement even if an intersection lacks warning signs or red curbs.

“The City's Transportation Department will continue to evaluate and paint red curbs citywide to guide parking behavior and support understanding of this new law,” said city spokesperson Anthony Santacroce in an email. “The evaluations and implementation of curbs and red curbs require significant employee resources to implement.”

Some of the city’s impacted intersections might have existing red curbs that cover at least part of the new no-parking zones. But Santacroce said many intersections do not.

For reference, drivers can keep in mind that 20 feet is about one-and-a-half car lengths.

“The goals of the law are to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities and crashes with pedestrians and cars,” said Will Moore, policy counsel at the transportation nonprofit Circulate San Diego.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

California, he added, is playing catchup. Dozens of other states already have daylighting laws on the books.

“California decided it needed to come in line with the rest of the country because California’s traffic fatalities are 25% higher than the rest of the country,” he said.

Tags

Public Safety TransportationLaw EnforcementLawSan DiegoCalifornia
Scott Rodd
As a member of the KPBS I-Team, I hold San Diego's powerful accountable and examine the intersection of state and local government. 
See stories by Scott Rodd
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News