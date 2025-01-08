Around 9,000 SDG&E customers without power as high winds continue

Nearly 9,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power Wednesday afternoon due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs, with more than 69,000 others at risk of being shut off due to weather conditions.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, 8,991 SDG&E customers in rural communities, such as Alpine, Boulevard, Campo, Julian, Pine Valley and parts of Escondido and Valley Center had their power shut off as a precaution amid high winds and low humidity.

According to the utility, portions of Chula Vista, El Cajon, Poway, Ramona, La Mesa and Santee among others could also see shutoffs depending on weather conditions.

Officials said SDG&E's emergency operations center was monitoring the high winds and wildfire conditions and will de-energize its equipment as needed.

Power will be restored when conditions improve, the company said in a statement.

This week is the driest start to the rainy season in the county in 174 years, the company said.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for parts of the county through late Wednesday night because of the dry conditions and expected Santa Ana winds.

Community resource centers equipped with wi-fi, charging stations for phones and medical devices are open to the public. A list of impacted communities and community resource centers an be found at sdge.com/ready.