Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Around 9,000 SDG&E customers without power as high winds continue

By City News Service
Published January 8, 2025 at 4:45 PM PST
Power transmission lines connect to a San Diego Gas &amp; Electric (SDGE) battery storage facility in Sept. 6, 2024 in Escondido, Calif. A lithium ion battery fire broke out at the facility prompting renewed concerns over similar facilities in San Diego County.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Power transmission lines connect to a San Diego Gas & Electric (SDGE) battery storage facility in Sept. 6, 2024 in Escondido, Calif.

Nearly 9,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power Wednesday afternoon due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs, with more than 69,000 others at risk of being shut off due to weather conditions.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, 8,991 SDG&E customers in rural communities, such as Alpine, Boulevard, Campo, Julian, Pine Valley and parts of Escondido and Valley Center had their power shut off as a precaution amid high winds and low humidity.

According to the utility, portions of Chula Vista, El Cajon, Poway, Ramona, La Mesa and Santee among others could also see shutoffs depending on weather conditions.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Officials said SDG&E's emergency operations center was monitoring the high winds and wildfire conditions and will de-energize its equipment as needed.

Power will be restored when conditions improve, the company said in a statement.

This week is the driest start to the rainy season in the county in 174 years, the company said.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for parts of the county through late Wednesday night because of the dry conditions and expected Santa Ana winds.

Community resource centers equipped with wi-fi, charging stations for phones and medical devices are open to the public. A list of impacted communities and community resource centers an be found at sdge.com/ready.

Tags

Public Safety WeatherWildfiresEnergy
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News