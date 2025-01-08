Give Now
Public Safety

Red flag wildfire warning extended through Friday evening in San Diego area

By City News Service
Published January 8, 2025 at 4:53 PM PST
Blustery winds in San Diego as shown on Jan. 20, 2021
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
Blustery winds in San Diego as shown on Jan. 20, 2021

A lingering period of extremely dry and blustery Santa Ana conditions across Southern California prompted the National Weather Service on Wednesday to extend a several-day "red flag" wildfire warning for much of the eastern San Diego area.

The alert status for heightened combustion hazards in the county's inland valleys and mountains went into effect at 4 a.m. Wednesday and will last until 6 p.m. Friday, 24 hours longer than initially planned, the NWS advised.

Over the period, northeast winds of 15 to 20 mph will prevail in the valleys, with gusts up to 50 mph, according to forecasters. In the East County highlands, sustained ground-level air currents of 30 to 40 mph will be likely, with gusts potentially as high as 75 mph, meteorologists said.

The spate of blustery conditions will be accompanied by daytime humidity levels as low as 9% to 15%, creating conditions in which "any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly," the Weather Service cautioned.

"Outdoor burning is not recommended (during the red-flag period)," the agency stated. "Winds (also) could damage outdoor property and will make for difficult driving conditions."

