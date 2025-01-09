Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

UC San Diego webcam network helps fire agencies

By Melissa Mae / Freelance Reporter
Published January 9, 2025 at 9:14 AM PST
AlertCalifornia | UC San Diego webcam footage of Palisades Fire from Topanga Peak in Los Angeles, CA on January 8, 2024.
AlertCalifornia | UC San Diego
/
https://cameras.alertcalifornia.org/?pos=34.3375_-118.4690_11&id=Axis-TopangaPeak2
AlertCalifornia | UC San Diego webcam footage of Palisades Fire from Topanga Peak in Los Angeles, CA on January 8, 2024.

Firefighters throughout California are getting real-time information about the Los Angeles wildfires from a communications system developed by UC San Diego 25 years ago.

Why it matters

Real-time information can help emergency managers decide how to respond to fires: to confirm and monitor them, deploy resources and support evacuations. First responders around the state are getting that information through Alert California, a network that began as a UCSD wireless communications project called HPWREN (High Performance Wireless Research and Education Network).

"We deployed these cameras initially just to look at weather conditions, things like that and now that is the dominant use of the network is the wildfire stuff," said Frank Vernon, a UCSD research scientist and an investigator for both the HPWREN and AlertCalifornia Projects.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"Someone calls in a 911 thing, the fire agencies can look right away and say, ‘Okay, this is something that's significant or not.’ They can incorporate that in all their decision making processes," Vernon said.

By the numbers

HPWREN has 148 fixed cameras at 34 individual sites in San Diego County. It’s included in AlertCalifornia’s network of more than 1,100 pan-tilt-zoom cameras.

Initial funding came from the National Science Foundation, but they now receive major funding and support from other organizations including SDG&E and San Diego County Fire.

Closer look

The images are all available to the public on the AlertCalifornia website.

“So each individual can get on the internet wherever they are, cell phone at home and look and see, pick up the cameras in their area and go see what's important to them,” Vernon said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Public Safety
Melissa Mae
As a freelance reporter, I cover a wide variety of stories. One day I may cover the current COVID-19 situation and the next day my story may be about a San Diego landmark. With a background in sports broadcasting, any time I get to cover a sports story is an added bonus! I love covering stories about the place I am lucky enough to call home, San Diego.
See stories by Melissa Mae
What issues need to be exposed in your community?

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News