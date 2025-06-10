Police serve warrants in ongoing human trafficking investigation

Multiple law enforcement agencies Tuesday and late last night served search warrants at several locations in San Diego and National City as part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

Officials said most of the locations were short-term rentals allegedly linked to human trafficking and prostitution.

The operation was being led by the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, which includes members of several local agencies.

"Specific details of this ongoing investigation are extremely sensitive and are not for media release. This operation is NOT associated with any type of federal immigration enforcement," the San Diego County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Agencies involved include the National City Police Department, the San Diego Police Department and the sheriff's office.