Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

“Hidden Saudi Arabia” is hosted by Peter Greenberg, and explores the kingdom's hidden gems that few have ever seen, including Riyadh, Jedda, Red Sea, Al Ula, and the Red Dunes.

Hidden Saudi Arabia Preview

A multiple Emmy-winning investigative reporter and producer, Peter Greenberg is America's most recognized, honored and respected front-line travel news journalist. Peter Greenberg is on Facebook / Instagram

WTTW National Productions