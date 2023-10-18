More warming for San Diego County valleys, coastal areas

High pressure to the north was forecast to bring more warm weather Wednesday with increases of 5 to 10 degrees for the valleys and inland coastal areas, the National Weather Service said.

Above average high temperatures for inland areas were expected through Thursday, as much as 15 to 20 degrees above average for the inland valleys, the NWS said.

There may be gusty northeast winds for the mountains Wednesday to around 25 mph.

Wednesday along the coast was predicted to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 74 to 79. Inland areas were expected to be mostly sunny with highs of 82 to 87. The mountains should be mostly sunny with highs from 82 to 90. The deserts were predicted to be mostly sunny with highs around 100.

Coastal low clouds should become much patchier for Thursday and Friday, then increase in coverage and spread farther inland for the weekend into early next week as onshore flow strengthens and the marine layer deepens, the NWS said.

There was likely to be a cooling trend for Friday into early next week with high temperatures for the inland valleys around 10 degrees below average for next Monday and Tuesday.

Onshore flow could begin to strengthen on Friday with high temperatures on Friday a few degrees cooler near the coast to around 5 degrees cooler in the valleys.

High temperatures for the valleys should go from 15 to 20 degrees above average on Thursday to around 10 degrees below average for next Monday.

Northwest winds with gusts exceeding 20 knots over the outer waters could become increasingly likely this weekend, leading to possibly hazardous winds and seas late Sunday.

At the beaches, a long-period swell from the west-northwest may increase the surf for late Thursday into Saturday. The highest surf appears Friday in southern San Diego County where sets of 5 to 8 feet were expected.