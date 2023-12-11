How much time do your kids spend playing outside

Across the United States, the way kids play has changed. Over the years, their lives have become less freewheeling and far more structured .

For doctors, educators and other experts who work with young children, this pattern is concerning. There is growing research that the loss of free outdoor play could take a toll on physical and mental health, a risk that has only grown during the pandemic.

KPBS is exploring how much time kids in San Diego and Imperial County spend playing freely and what that means for their health. We want to hear from you about how your kids spend their time.