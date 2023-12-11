Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

How much time do your kids spend playing outside

By Kori Suzuki / Reporter
Published December 11, 2023 at 11:44 AM PST
Miguel, 11, takes the ball downfield during a soccer game in the street at Brentwood Mobile Home Park in Chula Vista, California on Oct. 3, 2023.
Kori Suzuki
/
KPBS
Miguel, 11, takes the ball downfield during a soccer game in the street at Brentwood Mobile Home Park in Chula Vista, California on Oct. 3, 2023.

Across the United States, the way kids play has changed. Over the years, their lives have become less freewheeling and far more structured.

For doctors, educators and other experts who work with young children, this pattern is concerning. There is growing research that the loss of free outdoor play could take a toll on physical and mental health, a risk that has only grown during the pandemic.

KPBS is exploring how much time kids in San Diego and Imperial County spend playing freely and what that means for their health. We want to hear from you about how your kids spend their time.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Tags

Quality of Life KidsParenting
Kori Suzuki
Kori Suzuki is a reporter and visual journalist at KPBS and part of the California Local News Fellowship program. He covers the South Bay and Imperial County. He is especially drawn to stories about how we are all complicated and multidimensional.
See stories by Kori Suzuki
Explore KPBS' Parents Hub
This is the place to find news, information and resources to help you make decisions about the children under your care and support you in this adventure we call "parenting."
Explore →
More News