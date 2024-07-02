We want to hear from you: Two years after overturn of Roe v. Wade, how has the ruling impacted you?

Monday, June 24 was the two year anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling ignited protests and legislative action across the country.

Now, abortion is banned at all stages of pregnancy in 14 states. California, however, has strengthened abortion protections through a series of laws that reinforce reproductive and privacy rights. Democratic states like California have also seen an influx of out-of-state patients seeking care.

Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest saw a 500% increase in those seeking care immediately after the Dobbs decision, according to CBS8.

Meanwhile, the overall number of abortion procedures since the Dobbs decision have been on the rise, according to a report by the Guttmacher Institute. Researchers at UC San Diego also detected a rise in the number of men seeking vasectomy consultations since the Supreme Court decision in 2022.

