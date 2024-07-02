Give Now
We want to hear from you: Two years after overturn of Roe v. Wade, how has the ruling impacted you?

By Ashley Rusch / Producer
Published July 2, 2024 at 5:31 PM PDT
speaker at downtown abortion protest 3.jpg
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
San Diegans with various political leanings turned out to hear speakers advocate for preserving access to abortion at the protest in downtown San Diego on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Monday, June 24 was the two year anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling ignited protests and legislative action across the country.

Now, abortion is banned at all stages of pregnancy in 14 states. California, however, has strengthened abortion protections through a series of laws that reinforce reproductive and privacy rights. Democratic states like California have also seen an influx of out-of-state patients seeking care.

Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest saw a 500% increase in those seeking care immediately after the Dobbs decision, according to CBS8.

Meanwhile, the overall number of abortion procedures since the Dobbs decision have been on the rise, according to a report by the Guttmacher Institute. Researchers at UC San Diego also detected a rise in the number of men seeking vasectomy consultations since the Supreme Court decision in 2022.

KPBS Midday Edition wants to hear from you: Has the Dobbs decision impacted you? Have you or your partner thought about birth control methods, like vasectomies, in a new light since the Dobbs decision?

Enter your answer below or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message with your name and the neighborhood you’re calling from. Also, leave your contact information, if you’re interested in participating in our conversation about reproductive care.

_

Quality of Life Health Care
Ashley Rusch
Ashley Rusch is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Before joining KPBS, she was an associate producer at LAist 89.3, where she worked on AirTalk with Larry Mantle, Weekend Edition and All Things Considered.
