Quality of Life

Sharp HealthCare workers protest lack of contract

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published August 9, 2024 at 5:40 PM PDT
Workers across Sharp HealthCare facilities in San Diego County started unionizing last June. But they still don’t have a contract. KPBS reporter John Carroll says they’re now taking their demands to the streets.

Hundreds of unionized Sharp HealthCare workers rallied Friday outside the organization's headquarters in Kearny Mesa to protest the lack of progress toward a contract.

“We’re only asking for simple things, which is to come meet us in good faith at bargaining and solve the staffing crisis," said Joni Vargas, a phlebotomist who is on the union negotiating committee.

Joni Vargas, a phlebotomist who serves on the SEIU negotiating team, is shown at the protest on August 9, 2024.
Mike Damron
Joni Vargas, a phlebotomist who serves on the SEIU negotiating team, is shown at the protest on August 9, 2024.

“What Sharp projects is in stark contrast to the reality that we face as workers."

The workers, who are represented by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), are working without a contract even though they began unionizing in June 2023.

Vargas said the main issues are lack of adequate staffing and fair pay. SEIU said Sharp HealthCare made more than one-billion dollars in net income in the 2020-2021 fiscal year and CEO Chris Howard was paid nearly $2,500,000 in 2022.

Sharp officials did not respond to requests for an interview. The organization instead issued a statement saying it supports a new state law that establishes a minimum wage for health care workers that starts this year at $23 per hour and goes to $25 per hour in 2026.

An SEIU protester is shown speaking through a bullhorn at the protest in Kearny Mesa on August 9, 2024.
Mike Damron
An SEIU protester is shown speaking through a bullhorn at the protest in Kearny Mesa on August 9, 2024.

"Sharp HealthCare supported the new minimum wage law, and supported a phased-in approach," the statement said. "This (approach) provides the needed time to plan and budget for the increased expenses in a way that ensures our team members are supported and access to patient care is maintained."

The union said Sharp has been slow-walking negotiations. But Sharp said it’s the union that has dragged things out.

A truck that served as the stage for the protest is shown in Kearny Mesa on August 9, 2024.
Mike Damron
A truck that served as the stage for the protest is shown in Kearny Mesa on August 9, 2024.

"(The union) has extended the negotiations by waiting until five months after the bargaining began to introduce their proposal on wages," the statement said.

Vargas said the union presented their demands up front.

Fatima Gholum works as a certified nursing assistant at Sharp Grossmont. She said the back and forth over negotiations isn’t what she’s thinking about.

“I’m a single mom.  I have two daughters.  I have to work between 60 to 70 hours a week," Gholum said. “I love working for Sharp Grossmont ... I want to stay there.  I want to work for them, so please come to the bargaining table."

Certified Nursing Assistant Fatima Gholum is shown addressing protesters in Kearny Mesa on August 9, 2024.
Mike Damron
Certified Nursing Assistant Fatima Gholum is shown addressing protesters in Kearny Mesa on August 9, 2024.

Both sides said they’re heading back to the bargaining table later this month. Meanwhile, union members say they will continue to hold rallies.

Quality of Life
John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
What story do you want to see told?

