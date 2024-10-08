Free Ride Day sees double-digit increase in transit riders

More than 340,000 people took public transit on Free Ride Day last week, a double-digit increase in ridership numbers for both the Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District, officials announced Tuesday.

The event held last Wednesday provided free rides across the county on MTS buses and trolleys and NCTD's Coaster, Sprinter, NCTD+ On-demand rides and Breeze fixed-route services.

MTS saw an increase of 15.4% in ridership compared to the previous week. It represented the most single-day riders and the first time over 300,000 riders were recorded since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

NCTD also saw gains in ridership, with a 28% increase over the previous week and also the most daily riders on Coaster since the pandemic.

"Free Ride Day is a great way to gauge interest in transit use and it is clear that San Diego residents will support, ride and embrace a great transit system," said Stephen Whitburn, MTS board chair and San Diego city councilman. "This year's ridership gains highlight the value public transit provides to our communities."

In total, MTS buses had 149,902 trips and the trolley 153,458 — a 7.9% increase over the same event in 2023. NCTD's Coaster saw a 179% increase compared to an average weekday.

"NCTD was excited to welcome new and existing riders to our system on Free Ride Day," said Jewel Edson, NCTD board chair and Solana Beach deputy mayor. "Taking transit is a great way to promote clean air and we hope first time riders from last week will continue to choose public transit and experience its many benefits."

Wednesday's numbers were bolstered by an estimated 19,000 trips on the trolley to and from Petco Park for the San Diego Padres' wild card series win over the Atlanta Braves. In response, MTS leadership said they will increase the frequency of trolleys for Tuesday and Wednesday's National League Division Series games against the Dodgers.

"I want to thank everyone who participated in Clean Air Day and Free Ride Day for their commitment in pursuing a healthier environment," San Diego Association of Governments Second Vice Chair and Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner said. "Making environmentally conscious decisions is something we should strive to do every day. I encourage everyone to keep the momentum going by choosing sustainable modes of transportation year-round."