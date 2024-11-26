Give Now
Quality of Life

Local community foundation encourages San Diegans to give what they can on Giving Tuesday

By Melissa Mae / Freelance Reporter
Published November 26, 2024 at 6:05 PM PST
Photo of San Diego skyline on Feb. 21, 2021
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
Photo of San Diego skyline on Feb. 21, 2021

Just as Black Friday and Cyber Monday are for shopping, Giving Tuesday is a day dedicated to giving back.

Cami Mattson is the senior director of philanthropic strategy with the San Diego Foundation. She said the day is about sharing gifts of any amount with under-resourced communities.

"If you can give the amount of a cup of coffee or just sacrifice slightly to lift the lives of others, it's critical," Mattson continued, "We really want to be a community that supports resilience and equity and opportunity. We want to be able to give a lift up to those in need. And so any amount is important."

By the numbers

San Diego County is home to more than 10,000 nonprofit organizations, and the foundation connects donors with many of those nonprofits.

Mattson said the foundation's newest fundraising campaign celebrates their 50 years of impact.

"In our Fifty & Forward Campaign, we are specializing in education because we know that's of critical importance, children and families," she said. "Which could be around mental health, basic needs and the environment, being able to preserve the integrity and resources of our community."

Their goal for this campaign is to grant $500 million to nonprofits in San Diego who make an impact in these three areas.

In the past year, 82% of the foundation's grant funds, totaling $94 million, went to San Diego County nonprofits.

Looking ahead

This Giving Tuesday, the foundation is doing a dollar for dollar match in donations to Feeding San Diego and the Lucky Duck Foundation to address food and housing insecurity.

But Giving Tuesday is about more than donations, it's about kindness. For alternative ways to give click here.

    Quality of Life Food
    Melissa Mae
    As a freelance reporter, I cover a wide variety of stories. One day I may cover the current COVID-19 situation and the next day my story may be about a San Diego landmark. With a background in sports broadcasting, any time I get to cover a sports story is an added bonus! I love covering stories about the place I am lucky enough to call home, San Diego.
