San Diegans show love for LA as donations pour in for wildfire relief

Following a harrowing week of deadly wildfires in Los Angeles, multiple San Diego-area organizations announced Tuesday the outpouring of donations for victims had nearly filled their headquarters.

The Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego's north location in Encinitas served as a donation point for support and relief headed to those impacted by wildfires. More than 300 volunteers helped unpack and sort items from 1,537 vehicles over the weekend, filling four moving trucks worth of supplies for L.A.

Those supplies have been delivered to Snail Farm LA, The Sidewalk Project, 9thirtyLA and United Native American Movement, among others.

Tuesday through Friday, ICA North is also offering its community garden as a work space or a place to find respite for those displaced by the fires. The garden has Wi-Fi, power strips, tea and coffee and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ICA North is located at 1578 S El Camino Real.

Slightly farther south, the Helen Woodward Animal Center had to pause its donation drive because of the massive response from San Diegans.

The Rancho Santa Fe-based animal shelter has filled multiple box trucks, its Rescue RV and storage space in the facility with donated supplies for Los Angeles. The RV will make trips north to bring the supplies to groups on the ground in the Southland before resuming donations.

"Blue Buffalo, Barons Market and Midwest Vet immediately provided needed pet food, crates, snacks and bottled water and the San Diego community came out in full force over the weekend, providing an endless stream of crucial items from paper towels, to pet food, to bedding, to clothing, to kitty litter," a statement from the center read.

Even with its building jam-packed with necessities, the center also announced Tuesday it was donating $50,000 to SPCA Los Angeles — the organization heading L.A.'s animal search and rescue, veterinary care for lost animals in the area and the sheltering of pets — and was asking for the community to match it.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center's Club Pet facility is offering free kennel space to pets of those who lost their homes in the fires. Club Pet can be contacted at 858-756-4117, ext. 2 for more information.

Feeding San Diego is holding a food drive this week in tandem with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to help those displaced. Of special need are water bottles and hydrating beverages, snacks and ready-to-eat meals. Donation items can be dropped off at Feeding San Diego in Sorrento Valley,9477 Waples St., suite 100, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Champagne Lakes RV Resort in Escondido began a T-shirt drive Tuesday, seeking 1,000 clean T-shirts for people who had to leave their clothing behind.

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the fires. This T-shirt drive is a simple yet meaningful way for our community to come together and make a difference," said Carson Williams, regional manager for PacShore Communities.

Donation bins are located outside the office, on the porch of Champagne Lakes RV Resort at 8310 Nelson Way.

The American Legion San Diego County District 22 is working with the Legion Palisades Post 283 on a donation drive at the following locations across the county:

— Chula Vista Post 434, 47 Fifth Ave.;

— La Mesa Post 282, 8118 University Ave.;

— Escondido Post 149, 230 E. Park Ave.;

— National City Post 255, 35 E. 18th St.;

— Vista Post 365, 1234 S. Santa Fe Ave.;

— Lemon Grove Post 201, 8015 Broadway; and

— Santee Post 364, 8516 Magnolia Ave., #203.

Items needed include toilet paper, dental hygiene supplies, baby wipes, towels, feminine hygiene products, diapers and diaper cream, other toiletries and gift cards for grocery stores or chain restaurants.