San Diego County residents urged to prepare for cuts as some federal funding freezes

San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer Monday decried the Donald Trump Administration for federal funding freezes and how they are already impacting San Diegans.

"San Diego County depends heavily on federal funds for critical public services. These federal dollars represent taxes already paid by San Diegans, meant to come back and support local communities," said Lawson-Remer, acting chair of the Board of Supervisors. "But now, these resources are being withheld, delayed, or disrupted by federal actions — jeopardizing essential services thousands of residents rely on every day."

Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency — a body headed by billionaire Elon Musk — have committed to trim the U.S. government and ensure states bar diversity and equity programs. Last week, Trump threatened federal funding to Maine when Gov. Janet Mills did not immediately comply with the president's order calling on states to bar transgender athletes from competing in sports.

Matthew Vaeth, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, said the cuts were largely coming along the lines of culture war.

"The use of federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve," he wrote.

The attorney generals of 23 Democrat-run states have sued Trump over the funding freeze.

"Without the timely disbursement of this funding, the Plaintiff States will be unable to provide these essential services for residents, pay public employees, satisfy obligations, and carry on the important business of government," the states contend in the lawsuit.

According to Lawson-Remer, the cuts include:

— The Federal Emergency Management Agency pausing disaster relief grants, including the Shelter and Services Program that provides emergency shelter for newly arrived migrants, placing more pressure on local shelter systems;

— The U.S. Centers for Disease Control issuing conflicting orders, causing confusion among health agencies and jeopardizing more than $30 million from the CDC earmarked for local health initiatives; and

— Pausing housing grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development as well as removing entire sections of the HUD website used by public housing agencies.

Trump and his administration have fired bureaucrats they believe are working against the administration's plans.

"Effective immediately, FEMA is terminating the employment of four individuals for circumventing leadership to unilaterally make egregious payments for luxury NYC hotels for migrants," Tricia McLaughlin, spokeswoman for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote earlier this month. "Under President Trump and Secretary Noem's leadership, DHS will not sit idly and allow deep state activists to undermine the will and safety of the American people."

Lawson-Remer warned that cuts were likely coming to Medicaid (used by 900,000 county residents), CalFresh/SNAP (used locally by 400,000 people, 130,000 of whom are children), and housing voucher funding (which provides some rental assistance for several thousand people).

"This is not speculation. This is happening now," Lawson-Remer said. "Our goal is to be transparent with the public about what's at risk and to ensure San Diego County is prepared.

"We need clarity from Washington so that we can continue delivering essential services without disruption. The county will continue to advocate for our residents but if federal leaders do not change course San Diegans should be prepared to see service reductions."

The county government will continue to assess risks from the White House's cuts and prepare contingency plans, according to her office. Additional updates will be provided if more pauses or cuts go into effect.