Albertsons, Pavilions, Ralphs and Vons workers authorize strike

Workers at Albertsons, Pavilions, Ralphs and Vons grocery stores will begin preparations Thursday for a possible strike.

Local 770 of the United Food and Commercial Workers union, representing approximately 45,000 workers at the four stores in Southern California, announced Wednesday that its members had voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike.

"Our message is clear: We are fed up with these corporations' union-busting tactics designed to intimidate us and prevent us from getting the fair contract that we've earned and deserve," according to a statement from the Bargaining Committee of Locals 324 and 770 of the United Food and Commercial Workers.

"For four months, we've negotiated with Kroger and Albertsons, offering solutions to the staff shortage crisis that hurts store operations, working conditions, and customer service. The companies have dismissed our proposals and claimed that our concerns were `anecdotal', downplaying the real challenges we and our customers face daily.

"At the same time, the companies have broken labor laws by engaging in unlawful surveillance, interrogation of members at actions, threats, and retaliation for union activity. This is unacceptable," the statement continued.

" ... This strike authorization vote means that we expect the companies to return to the bargaining table, negotiate a deal that works for everyone, and desist from their unlawful tactics, before we walk out and hit the picket lines."

UFCW Local 135 in San Diego County said over 90% of voting members authorized a strike. The vote, held electronically from June 8 to June 11, saw participation from thousands of grocery workers across 87 stores in San Diego County.

There was no immediate response to emails sent Wednesday night to Albertsons, which is also the parent company of Pavilions and Vons, and The Kroger Co., the parent company of Ralphs, seeking comment.

Negotiations are scheduled to resume on June 25, according to the union. The workers' contracts expired March 2.

The union said it is seeking "living wages, affordable healthcare benefits, a reliable pension (and) more staffing and better working conditions for a better customer experience."

A strike authorization vote does not necessarily mean there will be a strike.

Union members approved a three-year contract in 2022 after a threatened strike, including wage increases of $4.25 per hour for most workers while some classifications received higher pay raises.