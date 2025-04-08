New art exhibit in Oceanside celebrates neurodivergent artists

The Oceanside Museum of Art is celebrating neurodivergent artists with a new exhibit “The Art of Autism: A Different Lens.”

The art is as wide-ranging as the autism spectrum itself. The rooms are filled with found object lamps, photographs and fabrics.

On two walls hang works by Austin John Jones.

In a self-portrait he is seen smiling, but the painting also shows inside his brain, where a small version of himself is curled up and crying (pictured above).

“Being on the spectrum is just a part of who I am,” he said. “While it has determined certain aspects of my life, it has influenced my art, I wouldn't say it's everything about my art.”

The experiences shown in his art are shaped by his autism, but they’re also universal — depression, the emotional impact of romantic relationships and just feeling empty.

One greyscale piece, printed on aluminum, shows a person with a hole inside their chest and brain.

“Certain people, whether they're on the spectrum or not, might either at times feel out-of-body experiences, which could be either a lack of empathy, represented by the hollowness of the hole in the chest, or a lack of awareness or mindfulness by the empty hole in the brain,” he said.

In “Piece of Mind,” a pink hand offers up a brain.

“It's literally just handing one's thoughts on a plate to someone else. It's almost a representation of how some people on the spectrum just speak their mind. Almost unfiltered,” he said.

The exhibit was crafted with neurodivergent visitors in mind. Noise-canceling headphones are available at the entrance. Boxes are filled with touchable art materials, offering matching sensory experiences. There’s a dimly lit “chill room” with bean bags, curtains and a place to color.

It’s a collaboration with a local nonprofit The Art of Autism, co-founded by Debra Muzikar. Her own son’s art hangs in the exhibit.

Katie Hyson / KPBS Debra Muzikar stands by a piece by her son, Kevin Hosseini, in "The Art of Autism: A Different Lens" at the Oceanside Museum of Art on Monday, April 7, 2025.

She said his therapist introduced him to art at 9 years old as a way of communicating.

“They would talk while they would do their art, to get Kevin to talk. And it was something that just took hold of Kevin, and he's probably created 500 pieces of art since then,” she said.

The Art of Autism connects artists on the spectrum with display opportunities.

“Many people who are autistic have trouble with executive functioning skills,” she said. “And so they may have tremendous talent, but they have trouble hooking up avenues to share their art or their creative ability.”

Now, visitors can explore a vibrant array of art and perspectives they may never have had access to otherwise.

“I also really hope it empowers people to see how beautiful each individual is with varying degrees of being on the spectrum,” Jones said. “We have a voice just as much as anyone else. And I hope this show shows that.”

Jones is one of more than a dozen artists on the spectrum whose work will be displayed through Aug. 3.