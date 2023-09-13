Ready to test your might? The new Mortal Kombat has arrived
This article is meant to be read to the beat of the rave-era masterpiece "Techno Syndrome" by The Immortals — also known as the Mortal Kombat theme song from the 1995 film. Please hit play below:
OK, quick battle cry before we get into it: MORTAL KOMBAAAAAAAAAAAT!
What is it? Mortal Kombat 1.
What's the big deal?
"In review, after seven Mortal Kombat fighting game installments ... things ended so dire that Raiden had to do a little time travel spell to prevent this disaster. Mortal Kombat 9 was a detailed reimagining of the first three games with Raiden trying to alter history. Each retelling went further off the rails until nearly all the heroes were slaughtered, and Liu Kang died despising Raiden in his final breath. On the upside, Raiden did succeed in his mission and warded off the doomed future."
So what's this game all about?
What are fans saying?
MORTAL KOMBAT 1 TOMORROW HOW WE FEELIN FRIENDS???? I’m so excited??? I took the day off tomorrow and friday so I can immerse myself ENTIRELY in this game.— VortexQueen (@v0rtexqueen) September 13, 2023
Also, I’m aware Cetrion isn’t part of the story/roster (that I know of, please do not spoil I BEG YOU!) in MK1, but it’s… pic.twitter.com/EBcJ8gFM6J
Mortal Kombat 1 is looking very next gen. pic.twitter.com/MPdTBkdHWN— The Analog Circle. (@kiaun79) September 11, 2023
In Mortal Kombat 1, Shang Tsung is able to swap between his young and old appearances, coming with different moves unique to each form. Shang Tsung can swap not only in the ground, but also in the air and the midst of combos in addition. pic.twitter.com/MdMCbxWdPV— Fighting Game Anniversaries (@FGAnniversaries) September 13, 2023
Learn more:
