Book fairs, Depression era art and new leadership at local LGBTQ+ theater

The third annual North Park Book Fair will take place on June 24. Hosted by Verbatim Books, the event will feature local booksellers, authors and more than 80 vendors in a celebration of San Diego's literary community. Plus, we talk about other arts and culture events in San Diego, including visual art from the Works Progress Administration and local music.

And, the Diversionary Theatre has new leadership. Managing director Jenny Case will take on a new role as executive director to continue amplifying queer voices through the performing arts.

Guests:

Justine Enitsuj, owner of Verbatim Books

Jenny Case, executive director at Diversionary Theatre