KPBS Midday Edition

Book fairs, Depression era art and new leadership at local LGBTQ+ theater

 June 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM PDT
By Jade Hindmon Julianna Domingo
Patrons browse through books at the summer North Park book fair, July 17, 2021.

The third annual North Park Book Fair will take place on June 24. Hosted by Verbatim Books, the event will feature local booksellers, authors and more than 80 vendors in a celebration of San Diego's literary community. Plus, we talk about other arts and culture events in San Diego, including visual art from the Works Progress Administration and local music.

And, the Diversionary Theatre has new leadership. Managing director Jenny Case will take on a new role as executive director to continue amplifying queer voices through the performing arts.

Guests:

Justine Enitsuj, owner of Verbatim Books

Jenny Case, executive director at Diversionary Theatre

Julia Dixon Evans, KPBS/Arts producer and editor

