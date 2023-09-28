Celebrating neurodiversity in art, food and immigration, Latinx film picks

There are plenty of ways to get your arts and culture fix this weekend.

A new exhibit by the nonprofit REVISION will highlight one of their resident artists, Joey Thurston, in a celebration of abstract art, neurodiversity and inclusion.

Plus, some of San Diego’s finest food writers gather to talk about the intersections between immigration and cuisine.

And finally, we're looking back on the last 10 years of Latinx films — and some viewing recommendations for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Guests:

Joy Boe, founder and director of REVISION

Huda Al-Marashi , author of “First Comes Marriage: My Not-So-Typical American Love Story”

Jane Muschenetz , co-founder of Table M and author of “All the Bad Girls Wear Russian Accents”

Madhushree Ghosh , author of “Khabaar: An Immigrant Journey of Food, Memory and, Family”