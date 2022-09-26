SANDAG board nixes 'road usage charge' from transportation plan

S1: Rest in peace road user charge San Diego scraps plans to make drivers pay by the mile instead of by the gallon.

S1: I'm Andrew Bowen with Jade Hindman. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Carbon dioxide is the main driver of climate change. A new study looks at what role aerosols are playing as well.

S3: So aerosols actually only stay in the atmosphere for weeks to months , but because we're emitting them continuously , they have a big impact on our atmosphere.

S1: A look at what's driving record levels of unauthorized immigration on the southwestern border. And did you know the Army Corps of Engineers dabbles in archaeology ? That's ahead on KPBS Midday Edition. San Diego County is no longer planning to charge motorists a fee for every mile they drive. The so-called road user charge had been a key component of the county's regional transportation plan. It was meant to help raise revenue for infrastructure and cut back on car travel. The county's biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions , regional leaders voted Friday to kill the road user charge. But there are still big questions about what might take its place. Joining me is San Diego Union-Tribune environment reporter Josh Emerson Smith. And , Josh , welcome.

S2: Good to be here.

S1: Let's start with some definitions here.

S1: And as things stand now , legally , at least the county could not impose this charge right today. Right.

S2: They've had a pilot program since 2015 and they're still working out the kinks. And I believe there would actually have to be some legislation associated with that as well. So it's pretty far off in terms of having all the all the details worked out.

S1: California already has a gas tax that funds a portion of our transportation infrastructure.

S2: The money that we collect from the fuel taxes has gone down. And so that's why we increased the fuel tax a few years ago under SB one. But eventually we'll need something to replace that because people are expected to drive electric cars at an ever increasing rate into the future.

S1: San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was one of the elected officials who wanted to strike this mileage fee from the regional transportation plan. And that , of course , is the long range planning document that's put together by the agency SANDAG.

S2: And it just it seemed like it was a very unpopular tax. And the agency is trying to figure out how to gain public support for this. And this clearly was not buying them any goodwill with the public.

S1: And politics seems to have played a big role in this decision.

S2: And that left the agency open to a lot of criticism. And they need public support. Right. Because we can't forget they need to increase taxes to make this a reality. And that's something that will need to go to the ballot.

S1: Now , there were a few board members of SANDAG and also some environmental organizations who wanted to keep the road user charge in place , or at least the plans for it in the future.

S2: But also , there's this sense that this is the way that we can discourage people from driving , especially during peak hours. So this is a tool to change behavior. And that that was that's a big thing that environmental groups and some activists have seen as a tool that SANDAG can use to reduce greenhouse gases.

S1: Now , taking this road user charge out of the future , planning for our transportation system isn't all that simple. I think.

S2: And then they need to get approval from the California Air Resources Board. So that's a state agency that had approved the plan in its initial incarnation. But now with these plans , they'll have to go back with the changes. They'll have to go back and get re-approved. From that from the state.

S1: And how likely is that to happen ? My understanding is that the state has. I said , you know , this is the plan that you presented with us the first time around and they don't really want to see it changed.

S2: We'll have to wait and see. It's still a year away. Anything could happen. So I really wouldn't want to hazard a guess on that one.

S1: All right. And I mentioned in my introduction that cars and trucks are the county's biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions.

S2: Let me see if I can remember this per capita driving by 19% below a 2005 benchmark. And SANDAG has said that they think they can meet that goal. And they crunched some numbers for last week's meeting and they said if they round up , which apparently they're allowed to do , they can meet the 19% goal by 2035. The question is whether CARB thinks that that's realistic , that even without the road user fee that they could reach that. And if they agree with SANDAG , yes , you're on track to meet that. They'll approve the plan. If they say , oh , no , it looks like you're going to blow the deadline for reducing driving , basically , then they may not approve that. I mean , that that would be a big setback for the agency if that happened.

S1:

S2: So we'd have to go back to the drawing board , but we'd miss out on a lot of state and federal funding at a time when a lot of money is now flowing from the federal government under the infrastructure bill and SANDAG and other agencies in the region want to take advantage of that. And so not having a regional transportation plan that's certified would mean almost certainly we'd miss out on a ton of matching funds coming from the federal government.

S1: And definitely a story to keep watching. I've been speaking with Josh Emmerson Smith , senior environment reporter for the San Diego Union-Tribune. And Josh , thanks for your reporting on this.

S2: Oh , it's good to be here.

S4: When talking about emissions and climate change , the conversation often focuses on carbon dioxide emissions. But a new study led by the University of Texas , Austin and UC San Diego is bringing forward new information on aerosol emissions and their impact on climate and human health. I'm joined now by one of the study's lead authors , Geeta Prasad , assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin. Geeta , welcome to Midday Edition.

S3: Pleasure to be here.

S4:

S3: And these aerosols are produced by many of the same human activities that produce carbon dioxide. So burning coal for electricity , burning diesel fuel for transportation , even burning agricultural waste to clear cropland. But a big difference between aerosols and greenhouse gases is how long they stay in the atmosphere. So aerosols actually only stay in the atmosphere for weeks to months. But because we're emitting them continuously , they have a big impact on our atmosphere. But greenhouse gases stay in the atmosphere for decades to centuries. And so the difference this creates is that aerosols have a very patchy distribution in our atmosphere. They stay concentrated near where we produce them. They don't have time to get very far away. And what that means is that the aerosols were emitting , along with our carbon dioxide , actually have a very unique geographic pattern of how they're affecting our atmosphere , our air quality , our climate patterns and ultimately our societal outcomes.

S4:

S3: And people have been talking for a long time about the fact that the aerosols that are committed with those greenhouse gases have major human health impacts. Scientists have been saying that we can get these huge human health co-benefits from cutting these human activities that would reduce both carbon dioxide and these aerosols. But one thing that often gets overlooked is that those aerosols can actually affect climate change in their own right. So they reflect and absorb sunlight. They change how clouds behave. And that can affect temperature , rainfall , weather patterns that also have impacts on agriculture and economic productivity and all these things we care about.

S4:

S3: And so that means that on average they cool the climate. And so we actually think they've counteracted about half of the warming from greenhouse gases since the industrial era. But these aerosols can also absorb some of that sunlight. So they have very complicated impacts on the atmosphere. And because their their impact on the atmosphere is so patchy , so located around where they're emitted , they can actually change rainfall patterns really strongly and that can actually be really damaging. So aerosols or aerosol emissions from Europe are actually thought to have caused some of the droughts that happen in the Sahel region of Africa during the 1980s. They've been implicated in some of the changes in the South Asian monsoon that , you know , a billion people rely on for their livelihoods. So these aerosols are actually really strong players in the climate system , both in the way that they counteract the effect of greenhouse gases and in the way that they create their own unique risks through their effect on rainfall patterns.

S4:

S3: So a big one is coal burning for electricity generation or for cooking in certain parts of the world or for heating in certain parts of the world. Diesel fuel in off road vehicles is a big source of aerosols. Often those are more poorly regulated than other forms of transportation and agricultural waste. Burning to clear cropland or to burn waste products after harvest is actually another big source of aerosols. And those are all of the human sources of aerosols. There are also natural sources. So wildfires are actually a big source of what we might think of as natural emissions of aerosols , even though we're now realizing there may also be a human component to those emissions. As well.

S4:

S3: So if we think about all of the different regions where these aerosols have come from in the past , so whether it's the US or Western Europe or China or India , where that's coming from now , or places like East Africa , where we think these emissions might increase with industrialization , let's map how that changes the air quality at the surface , which we know has big human health impacts , how it changes these rates of cooling in different places and how it changes these rainfall patterns that we know are really important. And so what we found is that depending on where you emit these aerosols , you get very different strengths and very different geographic distributions of these changes in air quality rainfall , temperature. And we know that all of those factors really affect societal outcomes , that we care about things like infant mortality , how productive different crops are , how productive , productive our overall economy is.

S4:

S3: And so one of the things that we can actually do with this framework is we can map what the total societal impacts are of different policy approaches we're taking. So one example is the Paris climate agreement. One of the approaches taken in the Paris climate agreement is what's called the fair share approach , where all countries try to cut their carbon dioxide emissions to the same carbon dioxide emissions per capita. But what we've found is that that actually doesn't reduce these aerosol driven impacts like infant mortality or crop impacts compared to our current conditions. And that's because that approach actually targets emissions cuts in places that already aren't producing that much aerosol and aren't don't have that many aerosol driven damages. So one of the things that we're hoping is that this framework can help us design our policies so that we get the maximum societal benefits and allows us to see places where we can target cutting these aerosol emissions so that we can reduce some of these impacts.

S4: I have been speaking with Geeta Prasad , professor at University of Texas at Austin , and co-lead author of a new study on aerosol emissions published in Science Advances. Thank you so much for joining us.

S3: Thanks for having me.

S1: This is KPBS Midday Edition. I'm Andrew Bowen with Jade Hindman. Unauthorized immigration across the southwest border is at historic levels. Numbers released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection show there have been more than 1.9 million unauthorized migrant crossings in the last year. Joining me to talk about what that means for San Diego is I news source , border and immigration reporter Sophia MEJIAS Pasco. Sophia , welcome.

S3: Thanks for having me.

S1: So while the number of unauthorized migrant crossings along the southwest border is at an historic high , the numbers of people crossing in the San Diego region is not.

S3: San Diego is just one of nine sectors along the US-Mexico border , and we are seeing unauthorized crossings that are pretty low compared to other areas of the border. So in the last 11 months , Border Patrol had more than 160,000 encounters with individuals they suspected of crossing into the U.S. illegally here in San Diego. But when you look at other areas like the Rio Grande Valley in Texas , they had more than 440,000 encounters. So you can see that San Diego is a major driver of these record numbers that we're seeing. But it is true that since 2020 , we've seen a significant increase in unauthorized migrant crossings.

S1:

S3: This year we saw many more Venezuelans , Cubans and Nicaraguans than in the previous fiscal year. That CBP commissioner blamed failing communist regimes in those countries for the nearly two fold increase that we saw this year from last year. And it's also important to keep in mind that when we're talking about encounters , this is a measure of the number of times Border Patrol finds someone in the U.S. who they believe does not have permission to be here. It's not a measure of how many individual migrants are crossing. So there has been discussion and debate among experts about how many of these encounters were repeat crossers , the same person making multiple attempts. And many experts say that Title 42 , an emergency health policy implemented at the start of the pandemic , encouraged repeat crossings.

S1: So if we had 2 million crossings , those could potentially be only 1 million migrants who each cross twice , right ? Yeah.

S3: I mean , there's different measures for what CBP calls recidivism repeat crossings , CCB , CBP , sorry , said that in the fiscal year 2021 , there was a 25% recidivism rate. But there's another study that came out recently that puts that number at 60%. And those studies use different methods. But it's important to note that , yeah , this number that we're seeing there are repeat crossers that are accounting for at least a portion of this number.

S1: Now , San Diego immigration officials are very busy processing a lot of these migrants. Tell me about that.

S3: Yeah , I spoke with Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Hickey about what's going on at the border in San Diego right now. He said his team is pushing very hard to deal with the numbers that they're seeing. He says that they encounter between 5 to 700 individuals each day just in the San Diego sector. And on top of that , they're bringing in migrants who have been apprehended in other parts of the border to help take the pressure off of areas like Yuma , Arizona and Texas who are dealing with much higher encounters right now.

S1: Now the Biden administration has faced a lot of criticism on its failure to act on immigration. You asked Chief Hickey for his perspective on what needs to happen in order to address these huge numbers of migrants crossing the southern border. What did he tell you ? Yeah.

S3: His answer was clear and concise. He said that comprehensive immigration reform is really what Border Patrol needs to help address the number of migrants they're seeing right now. You know , he said that a lot of the agencies do that work with Border Patrol , helping to process migrants and document them. They're also , you know , at capacity. And they weren't designed to deal with the capacity that they're seeing right now. So I think the fact that he's asking for reform really speaks to the urgency and the need that the U.S. has for something more concrete to address migrant crossings.

S1: You also spoke with a sociologist who said that he thinks the U.S. just needs to reorient its perspective on on illegal immigration or unauthorized crossings.

S3: And he said that , you know , we have seen very high numbers of encounters in the past before. Yes. This is a historic high that we're seeing right now. But in the eighties and nineties , we also saw really significant encounters at the border. And more recently with the tens of thousands of Ukranians that arrived at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine , you know , U.S. did sort of pivot its policy to give parole to many of these Ukrainians. So he's saying that the U.S. has demonstrated an ability to provide a humanitarian response to arrivals and crossings at the border , and that that's what we need to do in this situation as well.

S1: I've been speaking with I News Sauce , Border and immigration reporter Sophia Pascoe. And Sophia , thank you so much.

S3: Thanks for having me.

S1: The Army Corps of Engineers is probably best known for its work on waterways , think locks , dams and levees. But those projects also unearth many historical artifacts that the Corps must document and maintain. In some cities , the Corps is pairing that archaeological work with job training for veterans from Saint Louis. Eric Schmitt reports for the American Homefront Project. Lab technician Richard Schmitt is hard at work , carefully rubbing away some old adhesive on a set of 35 year old documents.

S5: You can kind of see it. I don't know. It's just sticky.

S1: Schmidt , a Navy veteran , bounced through a few jobs before landing here at the Veterans Curation Program , where today he's cleaning the field notes from an Army Corps project in Pennsylvania.

S5: This used to be a lot dirtier , so I took off all the mud that was loose.

S1: Elsewhere in the small office in downtown Saint Louis. Other veterans like Chris Miller rustle through bags filled with small artifacts.

S5: A lot of just what people would call rocks. A lot.

S1: Of rocks. There are rare objects to like arrowheads and pottery shards. Every artifact is weighed , labeled , cataloged in a computer database and eventually photographed. It's vital work , says Sharon Kenobi , an anthropologist with the Saint Louis district of the Army Corps of Engineers. And the Corps has turned to former service members to do it twice a year. Kenobi's lab brings in a new set of vets to serve as paid lab technicians.

S3: We want to make sure that we have employment. We want to provide job skills for veterans while they rehabilitate these at risk Army Corps of Engineers collections. So it's kind of a two fold deal.

S1: Now , you might be wondering what part of working with rocks translates into job skills. Lab technician Miller says the work focuses on records management , which applies beyond archaeology.

S5: There are other jobs out there besides this that deal with archives and collections of some sort. Coming from an infantry background , I never thought this was possible for a grant. Basically , that's not what we were ever taught.

S1: Miller served ten years in the Army , including three deployments to Iraq and one to South Korea. More recently , he says , he's worked as a truck driver and on river barges , but his body can't handle those roles anymore. In the lab , he's doing less physical work and gets coached on things like resumes , cover letters , interviews and networking.

S5: Before this , I've never dealt with a resume or anything. Like I've always been in high turnover jobs. So you just go on , apply , get hired and start working.

S1: Schmidt also appreciates the attention on career development and says it's something he wishes he had sooner. After serving six years as a bosun's mate in the Navy.

S2: And then when I.

S5: Got out , I.

S2: Was just like in California.

S5: No family. I was more focused on finding what I was passionate about , which is a good thing. But I wasn't focused on a long term plan.

S1: Schmidt says the attention he's getting now keeps him locked on his goal of going into cybersecurity after he finishes up school at Lindenwood University. Kenobi , who manages the Nationwide Veterans Curation program , says it's seen more than 700 vets since it started in 2009. And more than 90% of them have landed full time jobs or continued to further education afterward.

S3: You know , you have people who turn out to be chefs. They have people who , you know , start their own business or , you know , go on to work at a museum or archives. But it's not necessarily archaeology.

S1: Saint Louis is one of the cause. Four locations that does this work with veterans. The others are in Georgia , Virginia and California. And temporary locations pop up , too. Right now , they're at universities in Arkansas and Texas. I'm Eric Schmidt in Saint Louis. This story was produced by the American Homefront Project , a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. This is KPBS Midday Edition. I'm Andrew Bowen with Jade Hindman. The 65th annual Monterey Jazz Festival was held this weekend 60 years after the festival premiered an unprecedented , unusual musical. It was called The Real Ambassadors , and it featured a glittering array of jazz titans , including Louis Armstrong. This was the height of the civil rights movement and the musical cast artists of different races challenging racism and social injustice through jazz. A new story from the Kitchen Sisters dives into the making of the Real Ambassadors , which was written by Dave and Iola Brubeck , along with Louis Armstrong. Here's an excerpt from that story.

S2: The Jazz Ambassadors , Duke Ellington , Dave Brubeck , Dizzy Gillespie were chosen to go overseas on behalf of Uncle Sam. My name is Keith Magic , author of The Real Ambassadors Dave and Iola Brubeck and Louis Armstrong Challenge Segregation. These jazz ambassadors who were largely African-American , were really treated like royalty overseas trip when they got home. They were immediately subjected to the same kind of Jim Crow. Oh , Mr. Armstrong , you'll have to come in through the loading dock at the Waldorf Astoria. You can't actually come in through the front door even though you're playing here.

S5: That was an injustice that really started gnawing at my dad. I'm Chris Brubeck , the third child of Dave and Iola Brubeck. My mom's reaction was to write the real ambassadors like.

S2: Six before they left in 1958. On the tour , they had to go to a briefing. A very sort of officious man says when controversy comes up , you head in the opposite direction. You should just be smiling and playing your music. Remember who you are.

S5: Remember who you are.

S4: And what you represent. Never face a problem. Always circumvent. Stay away from issues. Be discreet. When controversy enters your retreat.

S5: Remember who you are and what you represent. Always be a credit to your government no matter what you say , what you do. The eyes of the world are watching you.

S2: Remember , it begins by talking about Thomas Jefferson and Lincoln and the founding principles. But by the end , they're swinging and singing about Count Basie and Jelly Roll. What it means to live a full and good life.

S5: Jelly Roll. Lint Basic helped us to invent. A weapon that no other nation has , especially the Russians can't claim. JS To remember who.

S2: The truth is , Louis Armstrong was the one who influenced the State Department. Jazz Ambassador Tours. My name is Ricky Ricardo. I am director of research collections for the Louis Armstrong House Museum. 1955 King Louis embarked on a three month tour of Europe. There was literally riots in Germany , crowds screaming for him in Paris. And there was such a buzz that Columbia Records Records this album called Ambassador Satch. The New York Times , at the end of 1955 wrote America's Greatest Weapon is a blue note in a minor key. And right now its most effective ambassador is Louis Armstrong. That really got the State Department involved. Passport shop ID visas. 1957 , the State Department was getting ready to send him to Russia , but that's when Armstrong put his career on the line to speak out against racial injustice. In Little Rock , Arkansas.

S5: Little Rock , Arkansas , and the first phase of the trouble the white population are determined to prevent colored students from going to the school their own children.

S2: Armstrong had not spoken out before , and he had been getting some criticism from younger African-American commentators throughout the 1950s when he turned on the TV in his hotel room and he saw the tragedy that was unfolding in Little Rock with the effort to integrate Central High School. He immediately called the hotel front desk and said , I need to dictate a telegram to the White House. National newspapers published the story. Satchmo calls Ike a coward. If these people are allowed to spit out a little black girl who can't even go to school , a person like me doesn't even have a country.

S5: I think they should send that message , that mess down south.

S2: That was one more piece of inspiration that they used in creating the character of Pops for the real ambassadors to.

S5: And the read them as though it is evidence that wasn't sent by government to take your place. Armstrong's band.

S2: The All Stars. It was an integrated band. He often had white musicians when they would tour the South. He could not play with that band in New Orleans , his home state of Louisiana.

S5: So I represent the government. The government don't represent some policies.

S2: On the 1949 , being crowned the king of the Mardi Gras would not be able to give a free concert. This was terrorism.

S5: Segregation is the legality. Isn't that what happened.

S2: After Armstrong spoke out against the Little Rock ? He kind of made it his policy to stop speaking out until March of 1965 , during the march on Selma , Alabama , Bloody Sunday. Armstrong was on his way to go behind the Iron Curtain for the very first time. Reporters in Denmark kind of got up the nerve to ask him , Oh , we don't see you out there marching , you know , what are you doing for the cause ? He said , Listen , the best thing I can do is play my music. And if I was going to go out there and March , first thing they would do is punch me in the mouth without my lips. I can't do what I do best for the cause. The reporter said , Oh , you really think they would beat Louis Armstrong ? And he said they would beat Jesus if he was black in March.

S5: I went in , he got a ring. My only sin is in my skin.

S2: Whereas every night during that tour he does. So what did I do to be so black and blue ? Which he had originally recorded in 1929 , known as the first protest song.

S5: In the case of my father , he had Eugene Wright , who was a great bass player. He's African-American. There was a whole big Southern tour and then the head of the school. Oh , man , you know , you know , we can't have black people playing with white people. The jazz musicians help the schools back on track. One of our last concerts , students were stamping on the floor. We were in the locker room underneath. And it was such a raw feat cause we were an hour late. The president of the school was talking to the governor. He came back and said to me , We don't want another little rock. You go on , but keep your bass player in the back. So the second tune I told you , Eugene , your microphone is broken. You'll have to move out in front of the band and use my speaking mic. And I'd like you to do a solo. And for that , that auditorium went crazy. It was integrated with such joy. I'd get to a concert , and if it was segregated , I wouldn't play. Louis Armstrong wouldn't play.

S1: The Real Ambassadors was produced by the Kitchen Sisters Nikki Silva and Davia Nelson and Brandi Howell in collaboration with Jackson Spinner.

S4: We're going to keep talking about jazz now with an encore performance from an interview we first brought you last summer. San Diego jazz pianist Joshua White thrives on improvising and working out music with other musicians during performances. For our influential music series , he picked five iconic local musicians whose work has impacted him and the jazz scene in San Diego and beyond. Here's Joshua White in his own words.

S6: Outside of a musical collaboration. I'm always interested and working with people who have a interesting perspective and a way of communicating that perspective and who are interested in collaboration , but also , you know , have an interesting way of putting their ideas together in the moment and have the capacity to respond to any given piece of information , any given stimuli at any given time. You know , exploring the ideas in the moment. I think I met Charles McPherson back in 2003 at the inaugural year of the UCSD Jazz Camp. And just so happens that that program , I got to meet some of the greatest internationally touring artists who also live here in San Diego. And one of those individuals was the great Charles McPherson. And it was truly an honor to meet him and to hear him live in person at that formative time in my development. So in meeting Charles McPherson and learning more about him , his history and his music , I immediately went to the record store and I would say this particular recording suddenly was the first recording that I purchased by Charles McPherson. The record blew me away. I mean , just hearing him in person is amazing , as well as giving the records. And thankfully , over the years , I've had a chance to collaborate with him on many different occasions. And , you know , it's always been a great and wonderful learning experience to be next to a real master of this musical tradition that , you know , is most commonly referred to as jazz. I first met Holly Hoffman at that same music program , UCSD , in 2003. And I would say that our connection was through the flute , because at that time I was playing the flute as well. But.

S5: But.

S6: What I like about further adventures is that it has an interesting musical form and it has a lot of fun sections to play over , and that's really what in jazz or improvised music , it's not only do we do the melodies and the chords and things like that , but they present an interesting area from which we can improvise and create from that framework. I always equate working with my dresser and his music and his bands and sort of my college level experience in music theory and composition , because in my personal experience , he's been one of my favorite composers and he writes these such interesting melodies and harmonies and everything. He's been one of the musicians , I would say has opened up a new world to me in terms of what I thought was possible in music and improvisation and in composition. And this particular song , Para Waltz. We've played this many , many times together. I've always told him that this particular composition of his is my favorite melody by far , that he's written. I love the chords and I love the harmony and how everything , you know , just works together in like a harmonious fashion. And I'm always grateful to have the opportunity to collaborate and work with Mark on any project. Like if he has a recording project and he asked me if I'm available or a live performance , I'm there and if I have a project , I know he's going to bring something remarkable and truly special to the occasion.

S4: Carried you halfway across the river on my neck. And Gustave. Gustave , anyway.

S6: I first met Johnny Kendrick. So it's an interesting story. I was playing with Gilbert Castellanos at a jam session , I believe it might have been on Thurs or Wednesday nights many years ago. It was at Seven Grand in North Park. So I had been playing there for a few years already , and at a jam session is customary that musicians or whomever would like to sit in. You know , once invited , they're able to sit in and join the house band. So I had never met Chani. And she came up to the bandstand and said , I'm a vocalist. I would like to sit in. So she told me just to start wherever I would like to start. And I just started in my natural abstract space and I wanted to see where she would go with that. And she just jumped right in and just floored me. And I knew from then if I had a vocalist , how do.

UU: I ignore all the things you told me in the past ? What made it.

S2: Worse was knowing.

UU: That feeling was my. Scorpion. Scorpion.

S6: She just floors me every time that we work together because not only is she a brilliant musician , but she's just a wonderful person. And she adds such a great energy and a great spirit to every ensemble that we're able to work together. I also met Mike Wofford that first year at the UCSD Jazz Camp in 2003. And really you can pick any recording from Mike Wofford and you're going to get , you know , a world of knowledge from his playing. But I think that his arrangement of the old standard , my old flame just is characteristic of his grace and nuance at the piano. I don't know that I can see into the future in terms of where live performance is going post-pandemic with the introduction of more virtual performances. Because quite honestly , I prefer just performing live as to performing virtually because I'm open to the opportunity of both experiences , the virtual as well as the live. But I will always be in favour of the live performances and letting it just live in that moment. And then what ? Then it's gone. It's gone.

S4: That was local jazz pianist Joshua White. He'll be performing with the Joshua White Trio on October 11th at 630 at the San Diego Central Library. You can find more details , as well as a playlist of all of these tracks on our website at KPBS Talk.