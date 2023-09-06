Stressed about student debt? Here's where to start

Student loan repayments are set to start over the next two months, leaving many borrowers feeling overwhelmed.

We hear some financial advice from a student loan expert, like how to choose the right repayment program and what to do if you can't afford to pay each month.

Plus, how activists are continuing the fight for student loan forgiveness after the Supreme Court blocked President Biden’s plan for relief.

And finally, why many people age 60 and older still feel burdened by their student debt and its financial and emotional costs.

Guests:

Robert Farrington, founder of “The College Investor” blog

Braxton Brewington, press secretary for the Debt Collective