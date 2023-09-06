Give Now
Stressed about student debt? Here's where to start

 September 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM PDT
By Jade Hindmon Julianna Domingo
Students attend graduation ceremonies at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Two-thirds of college students now graduate with debt, owing an average amount of $24,000.
Butch Dill
/
AP

Student loan repayments are set to start over the next two months, leaving many borrowers feeling overwhelmed.

We hear some financial advice from a student loan expert, like how to choose the right repayment program and what to do if you can't afford to pay each month.

Plus, how activists are continuing the fight for student loan forgiveness after the Supreme Court blocked President Biden’s plan for relief.

And finally, why many people age 60 and older still feel burdened by their student debt and its financial and emotional costs.

Guests:

Robert Farrington, founder of “The College Investor” blog

Braxton Brewington, press secretary for the Debt Collective

Jon Marcus, higher education editor for the Hechinger Report

Tags

KPBS Midday Edition CollegeNational Politics