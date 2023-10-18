The unique health concerns of women

Women have different needs than men when it comes to health — and sometimes those risks aren't well known or understood. Some conditions are higher risk for us like breast cancer and cardiovascular health. There’s also changes as we age in our reproductive health — like menopause.

Cat Bohannon, author of "Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution," writes that there’s a lack of information about how the female body is impacted by medicine. Many research studies have been done on male bodies — women's menstrual cycles are a complicating variable for researchers. Also, women of "child bearing age" have been omitted out of fear of hurting a "potential fetus."

The lack of information has had some devastating effects, e.g. women diagnosed with more advanced cardiac disease because the symptoms present differently in women than they do in men.

"The more we can dig into what these known differences are the better. We're going to be able to treat all bodies," Bohannon said.

Then, breast cancer nonprofit Keep a Breast and Fall Brewing in North Park collaborated to bring an art show for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The artwork itself shines a spotlight on the female experience of breast cancer. Volunteers allowed artists to create plaster casts of their breasts. The casts were then painted with colorful images. The art is up for auction and proceeds will benefit Keep a Breast, which provides education on cancer prevention.

Angela Nguyen is a co-curator of the art show and also a breast cancer survivor. Keep a Breast helped her create a cast of her chest before her mastectomy years ago. She's now in remission and was casted again for this month's art show.

"I did have a little bit of trepidations about it," Nguyen said. "Adapting to my body post-cancer has been this really difficult thing for me. But ultimately I decided to do it and ... (it) really helped me accept where I am right now."

Nguyen, an artist herself, also painted a cast she created of her friend. The painting is a "love letter" to her friend — there's Victorian era imagery, two "lovers eyes" to represent Nguyen's friend's children.

"When you flip (the cast) on the inside, the interior says a quote that I think about a lot which is 'Comparison is the thief of joy,'" Nguyen said. "I spend a lot of time comparing my present self to my pre-cancer self and truthfully the more I reflect on that like nothing really good comes out of that comparison for me."

Courtesy of Angela Nguyen The interior of a plaster cast created by artist Angela Nguyen for the Keep a Breast art show at Fall Brewing. Undated image.

One of the things breast cancer survivors like Nguyen face is how their bodies have changed after cancer. Some — even young survivors — can enter into an early menopause due to hormone suppressant treatments or the chemo or radio they had to go through.

Early menopause, which starts under the age of 50, can be caused by other reasons, however. In any case, it's something women need to take seriously and consult their doctors about.

Dr. Kathryn Macaulay, MD, OBGYN, joined Midday Edition on World Menopause Day to talk about early menopause and POI, which has similar symptoms to early menopause. If left untreated, women can suffer long-term health risks like osteoporosis or cardiovascular disease.

Menopause is widely understood to be something that happens when women turn age 51. So, early menopause patients run the risk of being misdiagnosed.

"I've seen women sometimes inappropriately treated or not treated," Macaulay said. "I've seen some women who have been in their mid-40s already with fully diagnosed osteoporosis because they went 10 years without any estrogen going through not being treated appropriately for POI. I see even studies show women will, you know, have multiple visits to providers, three, four visits, before they actually get properly diagnosed."

Through awareness campaigns like Breast Cancer Awareness Month and World Menopause Day, and books like Bohannon's, there is hope that women can be more prepared to advocate for their health and live long, healthy lives.

Guests:

Cat Bohannon, author, "Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution"

Angela Nguyen, artist, co-curator, Keep A Breast X Fall Brewing Company Breast Cast Exhibition

Dr. Kathryn Macaulay, MD, OBGYN, UC San Diego Health