KPBS Roundtable

Roundtable: Discrimination accusations hit San Diego County Public Defender office

 November 25, 2022 at 9:30 AM PST
By Matt Hoffman Andrew Bracken
KPBS reporter Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion on stories in the news this week from the KPBS newsroom. Guests include KPBS investigative reporter Amita Sharma on accusations of discrimination in the San Diego County Public Defender office. Then, KPBS environment reporter Erik Anderson explains how air pollution may be masking the true effect of global warming. And, KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser shares her reporting on sexual harassment taking place in the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

