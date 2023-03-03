Roundtable: UC San Diego Health steps in to run Imperial County's largest hospital
March 3, 2023 at 11:39 AM PST
Facing financial struggles, El Centro Regional Medical Center turns to UC San Diego Health to help it stay afloat.
The largest hospital and a lifeline for Imperial County residents is in a financial crisis. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion on El Centro Regional Medical Center's financial troubles and how UC San Diego Health is stepping in to help. Guests include the Calexico Chronicle's Julio Morales, inewsource's Jennifer Bowman, and Ana Ibarra from CalMatters.