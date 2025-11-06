Blain resigns one day after recall election

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s THURSDAY, NOVEMBER SIXTH>>>> [POWAY COUNCILMAN TONY BLAIN HAS RESIGNED AFTER VOTERS RECALLED HIM..]More on that next. But first... the headlines….########

CALIFORNIA VOTERS OVERWHEMINGLY APPROVED PROPOSITION 50 ON TUESDAY

ONE DAY AFTER ITS APPROVAL, STATE REPUBLICANS FILED A FEDERAL LAWSUIT IN LA ASKING A JUDGE TO BLOCK THE NEW DISTRICT LINES TEMPORARILY SO THAT CALIFORNIA’S MAP WOULD STAY IN EFFECT FOR THE 2026 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

LOCALLY, OUR 48TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVE DARRELL ISSA HAD THIS TO SAY IN A STATEMENT

“I’M NOT GOING ANYWHERE. I’LL CONTINUE TO REPRESENT THE PEOPLE OF CALIFORNIA REGARDLESS OF THEIR PARTY OR WHERE THEY LIVE"

UNDER PROP 50, THE DISTRICT ISSA CURRENTLY REPRESENTS WILL CHANGE TO HAVE MORE REGISTERED DEMOCRATS THAN REPUBLICANS.

IT WILL ALSO LOSE PARTS OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY AND ADD MORE OF RIVERSIDE COUNTY

SEVERAL LOCAL DEMOCRATS HAVE ANNOUNCED THEIR INTENTION TO RUN FOR THE SEAT, INCLUDING SAN DIEGO COUNCILMEMBER MARNI VON WILPERT AND FORMER CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE AMMAR CAMPA-NAJJAR. (A-MAR CAMPA NUH-JAR)

POINT LOMA’S SAFE PARKING PROGRAM NOW HAS MORE THAN 100 SPACES AVAILABLE FOR PEOPLE TO BE ABLE TO SLEEP OVERNIGHT IN THEIR VEHICLES

THE LOT IS AT THE FORMER H BARRACKS SITE NEAR THE SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

THE SITE CAN ACCOMMODATE REGULAR OR OVERSIZED VEHICLES, INCLUDING RV’S. SUPPORTIVE SERVICES ARE ALSO BEING OFFERED THERE.

IT’S BEING SLATED AS A PLACE TO STAY WITHOUT THE RISK OF BEING TICKETED FOR PARKING ON A CITY STREET OR AT A PARK

ONE LOCAL CRITIQUE OF THE H BARRACKS LOT IS THAT IT’S NOT OPEN 24/7. THAT MEANS OCCUPANTS HAVE TO LEAVE THE SITE AND RETURN ONCE ITS REOPENED

TODAY IS DAY 37 OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

AS OF YESTERDAY, IT’S THE LONGEST SHUTDOWN IN U-S HISTORY

THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS UNANIMOUSLY VOTED TUESDAY TO CALL FOR FEDERAL ACTION ON FOOD ASSISTANCE

NEARLY 4 HUNDRED THOUSAND SAN DIEGANS ARE CURRENTLY CUT OFF FROM SNAP BENEFITS

THE BOARD DIRECTED THEIR CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER TO SEND A LETTER TO THE ADMINISTRATOR OF THE U-S-D-A.

IT CALLS FOR AN IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF CONTINGENCY RESERVES TO CONTINUE SNAP BENEFITS DURING THE SHUTDOWN

THE COURTS PREVIOUSLY RULED TO REQUIRE THE GOVERNMENT TO DO SO.

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

POWAY CITY COUNCILMEMBER TONY BLAIN RESIGNED YESTERDAY (WEDNESDAY), ONE DAY AFTER A SPECIAL ELECTION TO RECALL HIM.

INITIAL RESULTS FROM THE REGISTRAR OF VOTERS SHOWED THAT 80 PERCENT OF THE VOTERS SUPPORTED REMOVING HIM FROM OFFICE... JUST A YEAR AFTER THEY FIRST ELECTED HIM.

POWAY MAYOR STEVE VAUS SAYS BLAIN'S RESIGNATION IS TOO LITTLE... TOO LATE.

“It comes as a weak response. However, it will give us the opportunity to move forward. We'll call a special council meeting and take the next steps.”

THAT COUNCIL MEETING IS SET FOR 11 A-M FRIDAY. VAUS SAYS A SPECIAL ELECTION COULD HAPPEN SOONER THAN EXPECTED BECAUSE OF BLAIN'S RESIGNATION.

THE LATE VICE PRESIDENT DICK CHENEY IS REMEMBERED AS AN ARCHITECT OF WAR. HE SERVED AS DEFENSE SECRETARY DURING OPERATION DESERT STORM AND VICE PRESIDENT DURING THE INVASIONS OF IRAQ AND AFGHANISTAN.

CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL MEMBER MELANIE BURKHOLDER WAS A SECRET SERVICE AGENT WHO SPENT TIME PROTECTING CHENEY.

SHE REMEMBERS A SOFT-SPOKEN FAMILY MAN. REPORTER ANDREW DYER SPOKE WITH HER.

MB “I THINK SOMETIMES WHEN PEOPLE ARE THAT POWERFUL, IN THE POLITICAL REALM, WE KIND OF FORGET THAT THEY'RE ACTUALLY HUMANS.”

MELANIE BURKHOLDER WAS A SECRET SERVICE AGENT BASED IN LOS ANGELES 20 YEARS AGO, DURING GEORGE W. BUSH’S PRESIDENCY.

THAT MEANT PROTECTING CHENEY WHEN HE VISITED HIS HOME IN JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING. SHE SAYS HE WAS A …

MB “COMPLETE FAMILY MAN AT THE END OF THE DAY.”

CHENEY IS MOST REMEMBERED FOR THE WARS HE CHAMPIONED IN IRAQ. POLLING AT THE TIME SHOWS MAJORITIES OF REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS SUPPORTED MILITARY ACTION IN 2003. TODAY MOST AMERICANS SAY THE INVASION WAS A MISTAKE.

BURKHOLDER GIVES THE VICE PRESIDENT THE BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT.

MB “ I THINK IT'S FAIR TO CONSIDER HIM A WAR HAWK… I THINK IT'S ALSO VERY TRUE THAT HE DID WHAT HE THOUGHT WAS BEST AT ALL TIMES.”

ONE OF THE THINGS BURKHOLDER SAYS SHE LEARNED FROM CHENEY WAS TO ALWAYS STAND UP FOR WHAT YOU BELIEVE IN.

SHE EVEN NAMED ONE OF HER KIDS AFTER HIM.

IN CARLSBAD, ANDREW DYER, KPBS NEWS.

AFTER MONTHS OF DISCUSSION, COUNCILMEMBERS IN NATIONAL CITY TUESDAY STRUCK DOWN A CONTROVERSIAL BIOFUEL DEPOT PROJECT.

THEY SAID THE BENEFITS FOR THE COUNTY AS A WHOLE WOULD COME AT TOO HIGH A COST FOR NATIONAL CITY.

KORI SUZUKI HAS MORE…

NCFUEL 1 (1:09) SOQ

The proposed depot had faced fiery opposition from residents, environmental groups and the local school district. That’s because it would rely on diesel-burning trains and trucks, bringing more air pollution to West National City — which already has a history of heavy industrial activity.

Last month, the City Council appeared divided on the project. They asked the Texas energy company behind it, USD Clean Fuels, to find offsets for the pollution.

But in a surprise decision Tuesday night, councilmembers voted unanimously to reject the project. Councilmember Luz Molina represents West National City.

“The West side has done its share. We are not saying no to progress. We're just not wanting to be– continue to be the price of it.”

Residents and environmental activists erupted into cheers following the decision. Amy Castaneda is with the Environmental Health Coalition. She says their plans now are to continue to push for cleanup of existing pollution in the city.

“I think first we rest and then we get back to work.”

For now, she says, National City residents can all breathe a little easier.

In a statement, USD Clean Fuels said they were disappointed in the decision and would evaluate their next steps.

Kori Suzuki, KPBS News.

THE FOUNDER AND OWNER OF MARY’S DONUTS, MARY HENNESSY, SERVED FRESH DONUTS AND COFFEE TO THE SANTEE COMMUNITY FOR FOUR DECADES.

HENNESSY PASSED AWAY LAST MONTH, BUT HER GRANDDAUGHTER SAYS HER LEGACY WILL LIVE ON.

MARYSDONUTS (3:38) SOC

Most mornings, you’ll find Kelly Hennessy working the counter at Mary’s Donuts, greeting customers and working the register.

Kelly Hennessy SOT

Owner, Mary’s Donuts

“Our donuts are good. They’re always good. Consistency in a donut shop is key. You don’t come back if someone does it wrong. You can only get one chance with some people. So being consistent, being reliable - most important thing in this business.”

But on a recent Monday there was a sadness accompanying the usual bustle. Kelly wore a black sweater.

And across the room, on the shop’s original counter, was a collection of flowers, cards, candles and photos. A makeshift memorial for the shop's owner and founder, Mary Hennessy. She passed away last month at the age of 94.

But the spirit she brought to the shop is still felt.

Hennessy SOT

“She really brought us into the community this place and just making eye contact, talking to people about…really caring what they said. Those are all really important things.”

The chopping you hear are apples being diced to make Mary’s signature delicacy, the apple fritter.

Mary’s Donuts has been part of the Santee community for more than 40 years. Generations have grown up coming to the 24/7 donut shop.

Hennessy SOT

“I think having a business open 24 hours a day and is able to serve the community is really important. To be reliable, to be there for people. It allows for, once again, you to be counted on.”

Mary hadn’t planned on being in the donut business. But one day in 1973, her late husband, Donald, handed her a “help wanted” ad from Winchell’s. She worked at Winchell’s for a decade.

In 1984, she decided to go into business for herself. She took over a shop in Santee named Zona’s. And eventually renamed it Mary’s. Kelly shows me a photo of the couple from that era.

Hennessy SOT

“So these are my grandparents, Donald Hennessy and Mary Hennessy. Him reading her, reading a paper. Having a cup of coffee. This is pretty typical. You know, they love to hang out. They love to see the people.”

Mary wanted that casual, hangout energy to be reflected in the space. Pictures of her clientele started appearing on the walls.

Hennessy SOT

“It was important to her to reflect the community. It wasn’t about her. It was about these people in this place living life together.”

Lainey Mcshea came by the shop to pick up donuts for her and her daughter that Monday.

Lainey Mcshea SOT

“I think honestly, it was, just the owner is so wonderful, was, excuse me, so wonderful. She just did a lot for the community, a lot of sponsors, things like that.”

10-year-old Milan Flores and 13-year-old London Flores also came in with their family for their favorite donuts. I asked them how Mary and the donut shop had impacted their community.

London Flores SOT

Santee resident

“Pretty big, I think. Everybody, everybody, loves Marys.” BUTT to “I think everyone will be a little sad still but everyone will come and memorize her by getting her donuts still.”

Not all that long ago, Kelly was London’s age. Today, her childhood memories are sprinkled throughout the shop.

Hennessy SOT

“Third from the bottom, in the middle here, that’s me as a little kid. My grandmother owned it and she kind of let me have the run of the place. She would set up a special spot so I can decorate donuts, d o all the things.”

She didn’t know it then, but this on-the-job training was preparing her for what was ahead. Now she feels a responsibility to honor her grandmother’s legacy.

Hennessy SOT

“It's important for me to just keep doing what she's always done. She wanted us to be here. She wanted us to be reliable. She wanted to help people. She wanted to give people the opportunity to grow and do better. And I want to do the same thing.”

A public celebration of life for Mary will be held at the Town Center Community Park East in Santee on Nov. 15.

Elaine Alfaro, KPBS News

THE SAN DIEGO ASIAN FILM FESTIVAL KICKS OFF TONIGHT [THURSDAY] IN NORTH COUNTY AND MOVES TO MISSION VALLEY FRIDAY.

CINEMA JUNKIE BETH ACCOMANDO HAS THIS PREVIEW.

SDAFF 2 (ba) 1:11 SOQ

Over the next ten days the San Diego Asian Film Festival will showcase 150 films from 30 countries. The diversity goes beyond highlighting different cultures. Artistic director Brian Hu is dedicated to programming films that take audiences across genres and cinematic styles, from intimate family dramas to epic historical spectacles, from art house audacity to exhilarating Bollywood musicals.

CLIP Singing…

BRIAN HU I fell in love with art cinema the same time I was falling in love with Bollywood films. In some ways, they're doing something similar, which is Bollywood knows how to use cinema, it's aiming for this maximalist energy that is unlocking all the things that Hollywood seems to be afraid to do. It's similar to art house cinema is also trying to unlock things that Hollywood is afraid to do, but so are these big-time entertainments like the ones from Bollywood.

Andaz Apna Apna serves up Bollywood romance but the San Diego Asian Film Festival has something for everyone. The festival runs through Nov. 15 at UltraStar Mission Valley and UC San Diego’s Price Center.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

I'm Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening!. Have a great day!