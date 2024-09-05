Judge rules in favor of Measure C for Convention Center expansion

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Thursday, September 5th

The San Diego Convention Center could soon be expanded thanks to a judge's order.More on that next. But first... let's do the headlines….

National City has become the latest city to consider a ban on homeless encampments following the Supreme Court’s Grants Pass decision.

So far, National City has taken a more gentle approach to homelessness focusing on outreach and housing programs.

But Mayor Ron Morrison said the Supreme Court’s ruling has changed the calculation.

“The Supreme Court has spoken, the state has spoken. It’s time for us to avail ourselves of that before we get to be the brunt of everything here in this region.”

The City Council will make a final decision in the coming weeks.

Any day now, Governor Gavin Newsom could sign a bill that would completely ban plastic bags in California.

Voters approved a similar ban in 2016, but a loophole has allowed plastic bags if they are thick enough to reuse.

According to CalRecycle, plastic grocery bags made up more than 231 thousand tons of waste in the state in 2021.

If signed into law, grocers and other retailers would have to only offer paper bags to customers who do not bring their own bags, starting on January 1st, 20-26.

San Diego County is experiencing a heat wave that will last into next week. And people who work in the heat are taking precautions.

Vince Fejeran was overseeing a crew digging a trench in downtown San Diego yesterday (Wednesday).

“We gotta keep going no matter what. We don’t really have a choice to stop so we keep coolers on the truck. Keep guys cool with water. Stuff like that. We have shade then take breaks when we can. Try to stay cool.”

Other people who manage outdoor work crews say you need to get ahead of hydration, not fall behind. Take plenty of breaks, use more staffing and don’t expect to work as fast as you otherwise would.

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

San Diego is one step closer to expanding its downtown convention center.

Metro reporter Andrew Bowen says a judge has validated the project's funding plan.

In March 2020, more than 65% of San Diego voters said "yes" to Measure C. It would raise the city's hotel room tax to fund a Convention Center expansion. But the measure has been stuck in limbo after opponents sued. They argue Measure C required a two-thirds majority. A San Diego judge last week ruled against them. Michael Colantuono is the attorney for the San Diego Tourism Authority. He says the ruling will benefit San Diego's economy.

The Convention Center is a real driver of the tourism economy. It puts a lot of heads in beds, as the hotel industry puts it, and draws a lot of people who will come for a convention and then tack on a weekend or come before and bring the family, bring the kids.

The plaintiffs in the case say they are planning an appeal. It must be filed within 30 days. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

There are nearly 18-hundred pets at the San Diego Humane Society, and more than 800 of them are ready for new homes.

and..If you’ve been on the fence about adopting a pet, …this weekend may be the perfect time.

The San Diego Humane Society is waiving all adoption fees on Saturday, for a special “Clear the Shelters” day.

If you can’t make it out this weekend, all adoption fees will also be reduced by 50-percent during “Clear the Shelters” month, which runs through Tuesday.

Joining me to talk about the event is San Diego Humane Society President and C-E-O, Dr. Gary Weitzman.

Dr. Weitzman, welcome to the San Diego News Now podcast.

Can you tell us more about Clear the Shelters Day and the reason behind the event?

Why do you think you have so many pets in your care right now? (Are you seeing an increase of people surrendering their pets? )

If someone wants to adopt or foster a pet, what’s the process to do so?

Are there any perks/benefits of adopting from the San Diego Humane Society?

I’ve been speaking with San Diego Humane Society President and C-E-O, Dr. Gary Weitzman, Dr. Weitzman, thank you for joining the San Diego News Now podcast.

A hidden gem in Vista is turning 25 this year.

North county reporter Alexander Nguyen takes us to a “secret garden” and tells us why it’s so special to the people there.

Up in the hills of Vista … behind a public park … lies a secret garden …

Filled with turtles … butterflies … and the occasional dragonfly.

“Unless you go up to the top of the hill looking for us, you wouldn't know we're here.”

But the “secret” garden is actually 17 gardens in all.

“I refer to it as a boutique botanical gardens”

The Alta Vista Botanical Gardens was founded in 1999 … but its history stretches back further.

In the 1960s, retired surgeon Paul Smitgen (hard G) and his wife Martha bought this property inside Brengle Terrace Park.

It was their vacation home.

“It’s a haven of nature and beauty.

… and the couple loved the wildlife here … including rabbits and coyotes.

“The gardens has many little creatures, and big ones, too. We have some of the most beautiful red-tail hawks.”

The couple left the 16-acre property to charity and the city of Vista bought it in 1990 for nearly 2 million dollars and incorporated it as part of Brengle Terrace Park.

In 1999 … the city designated much of the land as a public garden to be managed by a nonprofit foundation.

That’s how Vista Botanical Garden Foundation and the gardens came to be.

“We signed a lease with the city of this stuff for 99 years. It was a barren hillside. And with the help of volunteers over the 25 years, we've turned it into a beautiful area for discovery and adventure.”

Rusti Dixon is the manager at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens.

She says it’s not just a public space … but also a place where cherished family memories are made and milestones are celebrated.

The gardens hold a special place in her heart.

“I had a memory pop up on my phone, and, it's us standing in front of that chain link with my kids, standing in front of that chain link. And, they must have been 6 and 7 — 5 and 6 — and now they're 18 and 19. I mean, both of them are leaving me this week.”

Dixon proudly shows off her children … Carson and Addison … as she shows us around the Children’s Garden. It’s the first garden after the entrance.

“My children grew up here.

Dixon’s children are now in college … which leaves her more time to dedicate to the gardens.

“Seeing the 360 view, what needs to be done, how to get it done. My weakness in the past has been plants. But I said in the past, because every day I'm learning something new, which keeps it even more exciting.”

The gardens' mission is to educate, protect and preserve endangered habitats.

Part of that is letting people experience nature and showing them trees and plants from different parts of the world.

“So this is what we call our Madagascar garden. And all of these are primarily from Madagascar.”

Of course … it wouldn’t be Madagascar without a baobab tree. But here it’s represented by a sculpture.

“and it was donated by our artist Robert Rochin in 2015. And you can see the beautiful bougainvillea that is sharing its space.”

It’s not the only sculpture at Alta Vista … some of them take you to the past … the prehistoric past

“And right behind you is one of our prehistoric dinosaur sculptures.”

There are Deinonychus and Spinosaurus … they were done by artist Ricardo Breceda. The same artist who made the dinosaur sculptures in Borrego Springs.

At Alta Vista … his sculptures include a scorpion … giraffe … and a serpent.

There are dozens of sculptures from different artists around the gardens … merging nature and art for a bit of zen.

“What makes this garden special is that it is mostly volunteer-run with minimal staff. And the volunteers do take the initiative to adopt and maintain a section of the garden.”

For a place that’s mostly volunteer-run … Dixon says turning 25 is a huge milestone.

“And to celebrate it, we are having a fundraising gala.”

She says entrance and membership fees only cover a portion of the expenses of running the gardens.

The rest is made up by donations … so the funds raised by the gala will help the garden remain open for many years allowing future generations to enjoy it just as her kids have.

“This area is — it’s traquility. It’s peace … haven.”

Alexander Nguyen KPBS news

The Alta Vista Botanical Gardens 25th anniversary gala is this Saturday, starting at 5 P-M.

You can find more information in our community events calendar at K-P-B-S dot org slash events.

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Join us again tomorrow for the day’s top stories. I’m Debbie Cruz. Thanks for listening and have a great Thursday.

