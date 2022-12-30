Nonprofit CEO accused of harassment

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Friday, December 30th. >>>>The head of a San Diego non-profit is accused of harassment.

Southwest Airlines says today is the day.

Normal operations and a full flight schedule are expected to resume today, with only minor disruptions.

Yesterday the airline canceled another 25-hundred flights.

It’ll be safer and cheaper to get around town this New Year’s eve-without having to drive.

MTS is teaming up North County Transit and Law Enforcement to offer free parking, free rides and an expanded late-night schedule.

Here’s Priya Bhat-Patel of the North County Transit District:

“WE HAVE FREE PARKING AT ALL OUR STATIONS. ALSO WHEN PEOPLE GET ON, THERE’LL BE MANY SCHEDULES IN TERMS OF HAVING DIFFERENT STOPS, WE HAVE SEVEN DIFFERENT STATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTY AND THEY GO ONLINE THEY CAN CHECK OUT WAYS FOR THEM TO GET AROUND IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MTS”

The County wants revelers to leave their cars at home-to prevent as many DUI’s as possible.

More information about the New Year’s Eve transit schedule is at S-D-M-T-S dot com.

The County is also urging residents to stay safe by getting their flu and covid vaccinations.

And to take caution over the winter months when gatherings indoors.

That includes masking, washing hands often, and staying home when you’re ill.

Vaccines for both Covid and the flu are available at pharmacies and local medical providers.

Cases of Flu appear to be on a downward trend with fewer cases and deaths reported this week as compared to the previous week.

Employees of a major San Diego-based nonprofit are accusing their CEO of sexist and racist employment practices.

Here’s KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen with more..

__________________________________________________

AB: The San Diego Workforce Partnership is a quasi-governmental nonprofit that runs workforce training and job placement programs. Last month, a dozen employees sent a letter to its board members accusing CEO Peter Callstrom of sex- and race-based harassment and discrimination. The letter also says Callstrom has a practice of using public funds to pay hush money to employees who confronted him over his behavior. The employees have thus far remained anonymous. The county government has hired a law firm to investigate the letter's claims. Callstrom's attorney told KPBS that he was unaware of the allegations and believes that investigation will show they are without merit. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news

San Diego County has appointed its first Geriatric Officer.

The new position will help support the region’s aging population.

Dr. Lindsey Yourman says a big issue for older resident’s is the high cost of living, and combating ageism in the workplace can help.

“If we can have work culture that helps to accommodate some of the changes that some of us experience as we age, that will help with income for older people.”

Yourman says affordable housing will also be important.

The population of San Diego County residents over 60 is expected to increase to one million in about 10 years.

WE FIRST INTRODUCED YOU TO IVAN CHABAN IN SEPTEMBER.

HE IS A UKRAINIAN TEENAGER WHO LOST PART OF HIS LEG IN THE WAR.

BUT KPBS REPORTER KITTY ALVARADO SAYS… LEARNING TO WALK AGAIN ISN’T THE ONLY CHALLENGE THE TEEN IS NOW FACING.

UkraineTeen 1 1:04 SOQ

Just three months ago Ivan was taking his first steps on a prosthetic leg. He’d been run over by a Russian tank in Ukraine. The same tank that killed his step father … We had a little reunion at the House of Ukraine. His English is improving. What hasn’t improved as much as Ivan would like is his ability to walk. That’s because he had to go through an extra surgery. …two weeks ago I started we prosthetic care again and after surgery it became easier and he can walk more comfortable and no pain Now Ivan is facing a new challenge … the San Diego family he and his chaperone are staying with, only agreed to host him through the end of the year … he has hope someone will open their heart and home to him again Ukrainian

I don’t believe in miracles but I believe in people that make those miracles happen

Kitty Alvarado KPBS News ##########

20-22 saw theaters fully reopened—but audiences weren't quite ready to return in pre-pandemic numbers.

But that didn’t stop filmmakers from delivering some stunning work that deserved to be seen on the big screen.

KPBS Film critic Beth Accomando saw hundreds of films this year…and compiled this list of her Top 10.

That was Beth Accomando with her Top 10 film list for 2022.

