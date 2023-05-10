Title 42 ends Thursday

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Wednesday, May 10th.

We speak with KPBS's border reporter about Title 42 ending tomorrow.

Nearly all cities in the region failed to build enough housing for the growing population during an 8 year cycle.

During that time, the state required the region to plan for nearly 162-thousand housing units at four income levels from very low to above moderate.

Lemon Grove was the only city that met its housing goals at all of those income levels.

The county’s two biggest cities, Chula Vista and San Diego, only met their housing goals for the above moderate income level.

The grand jury released a report this week that provides recommendations, as the region now faces a bigger goal during the current cycle.

The COVID public health emergency is set to end in the U-S tomorrow.

When it ends, doctors will no longer be able to prescribe controlled substances for addiction treatment through telehealth for more than 30 days without first examining a patient in person.

Dr. Christian Ramers of Family Health Centers San Diego says under the emergency order, telehealth greatly increased access to addiction treatment medications.

“Buprenorphine is probably the most valuable and important weapon for us against the opioid and overdose crisis to use to try to get people off of fentanyl and heroin. That's what's killing people more than one or two a day in san diego county.”

He says they will find a way to get people these life-saving medications, no matter what.

California Senator Dianne Feinstein is back in Washington after a months-long absence.

Feinstein hasn't cast a Senate vote since contracting shingles in February, slowing down Democrats' ability to push through President Biden's judicial nominees.

The 89-year-old senator is set to retire at the end of next year, but some House Democrats have called for her to resign.

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

Title 42 is set to end tomorrow (Thursday) and a large wave of migrants are expected to flood the border seeking asylum, a legal right they normally have if they reach u.s. soil.

Joining me to talk about this, is border reporter Gustavo Solis, welcome Gustavo.

Families who have lost loved ones gathered in Mission Valley for Fentanyl Awareness Day yesterday.

Organizers lined up pictures of young adults who’ve died from fentanyl overdoses, outside of California Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins' office.

They're asking Atkins to bring Senate Bill 44 -- also known as Alexandra's law -- to the senate floor.

The bill is currently in committee.

It’s named after the late daughter of Matt Capelouto.. who says its one way to turn his family's pain into purpose.

"The reality is....hold these dealers accountable for the deaths that they are causing."

Under the law, distributors would be given a warning to stop selling fentanyl.

If they continue -- and it results in someone's death, they could be charged with murder.

Coming up.... How to get more people in the healthcare and childcare industry?

Some San Diego nurses were in Sacramento rallying yesterday, asking for help from the California legislature.

Health reporter Matt Hoffman has more on what they’re asking for.

We are the union! the mighty mighty union about five-hundred nurses from across california are asking state lawmakers to help address a nationwide staffing shortage of healthcare workers.. nurses from san diego county were also in sacramento Tuesday. andrea muir is a registered nurse with sharp healthcare.. she’s also president of the sharp professional nurses network.. she and others are asking for the california legislature to invest half a billion dollars in community college nursing schools to increase the number of graduates. if there’s holes in our pipeline then we’re going to see surges in unsafe staffing to coincide with those holes. we need a steady stream of nursing students The united nurses associations of california also wants to see bills passed that make it easier for high schoolers to enter nursing programs and get students more on-the-job training. mh kpbs news.

The child care industry is also struggling with not having enough staff.

North County reporter Tania Thorne says, Palomar College has a new program that it hopes will help.

Schools and child cares are looking for more teachers. So, MAAC has teamed up with Palomar College to launch a program that makes that search a little easier. Participants will be able to get hands-on experience and education, all while getting paid. Dr. Star Rivera Lacey is the superintendent president of the community college. MAAC has been very forward thinking in making sure to remove all the barriers that any students may potentially have. So the fact that it's an internship, it's being paid for, and even the tuition is covered… I would love to see more organizations take this approach because I think that's how we're really going to move the needle and see a change. The program takes two years. At the end, participants can apply for an Associate Teacher Permit and get childcare jobs. Or they can enroll in more schooling to get higher level teaching jobs. The deadline to apply is May 31st and spaces are expected to fill up. TT KPBS News.

And before you go, if you haven’t had a chance to make it out to the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, you're in luck!... the attraction will be open to the public for a while longer.

The field announced this week, the annual display of color bursting blooms is being extended past Mothers Day, to May 21st.

Each year, mother nature transforms the rolling hills of north San Diego County into a spectacular and coordinated display of natural color and beauty.

And if I’ve convinced you to check it out, a reminder that you need to buy tickets online before you head there.

That's it for the podcast today.


