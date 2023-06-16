KPBS Receives Grant Award from California Humanities

KPBS has been awarded $50,000 for its border podcast “Port of Entry” from California Humanities’ California Documentary Project. Through April 2025, “Port of Entry” will be using the grant funds to produce approximately 20 episodes per fiscal year on a variety of border-related issues, including a season that features stories of indigenous people native to the borderlands.

The California Documentary Project (CDP) is a competitive grant program of California Humanities. CDP grants are awarded to support film, audio, and interactive media projects that add a new layer to a complex and growing portrait of California. Since 2003, California Humanities has awarded more than $5 million in research and development, production, and public engagement grant awards to media makers who go deep and reach broadly to capture California in all its complexity.

The “Port of Entry” podcast focuses on border people who often inhabit the in-between space created by the separation and collision of two cultures. Each episode dives deeper into people's personal stories, what makes them tick and how the border has shaped their lives.

You can subscribe to the series by visiting www.portofentrypod.org , or by searching “Port of Entry” in your favorite podcast app.

“The projects we are supporting through the California Documentary Project grants represent the richness and range of our state and its people,” said Rick Noguchi, President & CEO of California Humanities. “We had such a large number of excellent proposals submitted and are pleased to be able to offer support to deserving projects such as ‘Port of Entry’ that offer relevant, powerful, meaningful ways to connect and help us better understand the human condition.”

California Humanities, a nonprofit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities, promotes the humanities – focused on ideas, conversation and learning – as relevant, meaningful ways to understand the human condition and connect people to each other in order to help strengthen California. California Humanities has provided grants and programs across the state since 1975. To learn more, visit calhum.org , or like and follow on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Contact:

Heather Milne Barger

hmilne@kpbs.org