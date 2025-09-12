Ethan Roberts

Ethan RobertsCanvasser
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
-
According to the American Library Association, 2024 saw 821 attempts to censor library materials and services, with 2,452 unique titles challenged. While these numbers are lower than 2023, they continue to exceed those prior to 2020. This year, ALA has named award-winning actor and civil rights activist George Takei as honorary chair of Banned Books Week.
-
Provocative columnist Bari Weiss publicly quit the New York Times in 2020, then cofounded The Free Press as an alternative to legacy media. Here's what to know as she takes the helm of CBS News.
-
The proposed constitutional amendment takes aim at two types of taxation common across California.
-
The International Criminal Court in The Hague handed down its first-ever Darfur war crimes conviction, finding Janjaweed leader Ali Kushayb, guilty of atrocities committed more than two decades ago.
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention accepted a controversial recommendation from outside vaccine advisers to tighten guidelines for the COVID vaccine.
-
El Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas de Estados Unidos está gastando millones de dólares en publicidad televisiva en áreas metropolitanas selectas del país, con el objetivo de reclutar a policías locales frustrados con las restricciones de sus ciudades sobre la aplicación de leyes de inmigración para integrarlos en los esfuerzos de deportación masiva del presidente Donald Trump.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
- The mother of Colombian corals
- With makeshift jump ropes and hide and seek, kids play to cope with crisis
- Some Democrats share Trump's goal of forcing more homeless people into medical care
- Federal judge again blocks National Guard deployment to Oregon
- Why Gen Z protesters worldwide are flying an anime pirate flag