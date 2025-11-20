Kimberly Swain

Kimberly SwainSenior Producer, KPBS Evening Edition
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
-
San Diego County officials have recently warned of major financial challenges on the horizon. That’s why a move to give out bonuses to all county employees surprised some people.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. on KPBS 2. Witness the legendary band on the cusp of superstardom in the "No Nukes" concerts of 1979, with recovered and restored footage of their epic performance. Features live favorites "Badlands," "The Promised Land," "Thunder Road," "Born to Run" and more.
-
From thrilling mysteries and emotional dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies.
-
Celebrate the 1979 “No Nukes” concerts featuring newly restored footage of Bruce’s epic performance.
-
Ford says it is "following the customer" in discontinuing its large electric pickup, which was well-received but never profitable. Ford will keep the Lightning name alive as a plug-in hybrid.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / WatchThursday, Dec. 25, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV. Hosted by veteran traveler and avid train buff Jeff Wilson, the film showcases the construction marvels and visual splendors of the Swiss rail system, world-class mainlines, stunning scenic routes, and beautiful cog trains.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
- Skywatchers rejoice: The Geminids meteor shower peaks tonight
- At least 15 killed in mass shooting at Hanukkah event on Sydney's Bondi Beach
- Bystander hailed as a hero for disarming Sydney gunman
- After failure in the Senate, House GOP has its own health care proposal
- Tanning bed users are at higher risk of skin cancer, especially in unusual places