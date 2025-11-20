Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Meet the Team
Person smiling at camera wearing red shirt

Kimberly Swain

Senior Producer, KPBS Evening Edition
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
LATEST IN PODCASTS
San Diego News Now Cover Art
  1. With financial challenges ahead, San Diego County gives out bonuses
LATEST IN EVENTS
(from left) Andrew Polec as The Grinch and Arden Johnson as Cindy-Lou Who in "Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!," 2025.
  1. 'Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas' 2025
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
President Barack Obama adjusts the Dick Van Dyke's tie during the Ford's Theatre reception photo line in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Sunday, June 6, 2010.
  1. AMERICAN MASTERS: Starring Dick Van Dyke
Most Popular
  1. Skywatchers rejoice: The Geminids meteor shower peaks tonight
  2. At least 15 killed in mass shooting at Hanukkah event on Sydney's Bondi Beach
  3. Bystander hailed as a hero for disarming Sydney gunman
  4. After failure in the Senate, House GOP has its own health care proposal
  5. Tanning bed users are at higher risk of skin cancer, especially in unusual places