As a corporate development account executive, Lisa Helmke's role is to generate corporate support by identifying and fostering relationships within the business community. Before joining KPBS, Lisa was a senior account executive in commercial media. Throughout this time, she’s worked with a variety of clients and brands on integrated marketing campaigns. Her goal is to create strategic partnerships by leveraging audio, video, and event marketing assets to optimize sponsorship value in an ever-evolving media landscape. When not at work, Lisa’s never too far from family and friends. She loves live theatre, travel, and yoga.