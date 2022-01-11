Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

GREAT PERFORMANCES ”Reopening: The Broadway Revival” pulls the curtain back on some of Broadway’s most popular shows, revealing how the New York theater industry undertook the monumental process of turning the lights back on after its longest hiatus in history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A music-filled, intimate production told by the people who’ve been achieving the entertainment industry's largest comeback,

Offering exclusive behind-the-scenes access to shows including “Wicked,” “Aladdin,” “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” “Jagged Little Pill,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Waitress” and others, the film follows each production’s journey as cast and crew reunite, rehearse and re-stage for their long-anticipated reopening nights.

Hosted by three-time New York Emmy Award-winning journalist and host of “On Stage” on Spectrum News NY1, Frank DiLella, the documentary is told by Broadway stars and legends, including:

“GREAT PERFORMANCES remains committed to telling the survival and now revival stories of how artists have been weathering the pandemic, which we initiated last spring with our first documentary in the #PBSForTheArts campaign, GREAT PERFORMANCES: The Arts Interrupted,” said Executive Producer David Horn. “After this long performance shutdown, the return of Broadway is a beacon of hope for American arts and culture.”

“When Broadway reopened this past fall, our cameras were granted unprecedented access to these incredible shows and the wonderful actors who bring them to life eight times a week. This hour will take viewers on a journey even we never saw coming,” said Stu Weiss, chief creative officer at Studio City/PXL and executive producer of GREAT PERFORMANCES “Reopening: The Broadway Revival.”

A production of Emmy Award-winning Studio City/PXL. Directed by Cody Williams; Stu Weiss, Frank DiLella and Williams are executive producers, Dudley Beene is co-executive producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.