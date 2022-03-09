Encore Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Not available on demand

The ancient Greek myth of Orpheus, who attempts to harness the power of music to rescue his beloved Eurydice from the Underworld, has inspired composers since opera's earliest days. Brilliant American composer Matthew Aucoin now carries that tradition into the 21st century with a captivating new take on the story-a product of the Met's commissioning program. With a libretto by Sarah Ruhl, adapted from her acclaimed 2003 play, the opera reimagines the familiar tale from Eurydice's point of view.

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Eurydice: Preview

Yannick Nezet-Seguin oversees the momentous Met premiere from the podium, leading Aucoin's evocative music and an immersive new staging by Mary Zimmerman. Soprano Erin Morley sings the title role, opposite baritone Joshua Hopkins as Orpheus and countertenor Jakub Jozef Orlinski as his otherworldly alter-ego. Bass-baritone Nathan Berg is Eurydice's father and fellow resident of the underworld, with tenor Barry Banks as Hades himself.

Met Opera soprano Renée Fleming hosts GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Eurydice."

Erin Morley Performs as Eurydice

1 of 6 Jakub Józef Orliński, Joshua Hopkins and Erin Morley in GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Eurydice.” Courtesy of Marty Sohl/Met Opera 2 of 6 Erin Morley, Joshua Hopkins and Jakub Józef Orliński in GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Eurydice.” Courtesy of Marty Sohl/Met Opera 3 of 6 Erin Morley in GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET “Eurydice.” Courtesy of Marty Sohl/Met Opera 4 of 6 Barry Banks and Joshua Hopkins in GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Eurydice.” Courtesy of Marty Sohl/Met Opera 5 of 6 Barry Banks and Erin Morley in GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Eurydice.” Courtesy of Marty Sohl/Met Opera 6 of 6 Chad Shelton, Stacey Tappan and Ronnita Miller in GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Eurydice.” Courtesy of Marty Sohl/Met Opera

