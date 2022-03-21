Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 21 at 3:30 pm. on KPBS TV + Monday, May 23 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

This season Jorge is back to exploring the amazing sights south of the border and showcasing local philanthropy.

On this episode, we get to learn about the real heroes of the region, the firefighters. We meet Katherine Turner from Baja Bridges who helps bring firefighting equipment and training coordinators to Baja. Then we get to fight a real fire in a training environment, with firehose and all! Next, Jorge tests his skills in a simulated rescue operation on the second floor training structure, smoke, ladder, and all! And wait until you see what happens at the firefighters obstacle course.

Courtesy of Centurion5.com Rosarito firefighters have a simulated car fire as a training session. Mexico.

CROSSING SOUTH: Firefighting Heroes

Season 11 of CROSSING SOUTH premieres March 24!

Host Jorge Meraz is back to exploring the amazing sights south of the border. In eight brand new episodes watch as he trains and fights fires alongside the Rosarito Fire Department, tag along to Ensenada’s Pai Pai Zoo where he is bombarded by a baby panther and a group of monkeys, and later witness Jorge face his fear as he dives into the hives of stinging bees.

Along with visits to top tourist destinations and under the radar spots, this season will showcase some of the charitable work happening in Baja California. We will meet compassionate volunteers dedicated to helping stray animals, visit a special school for the refugee children stuck at the border, then tour the Rosarito Boys and Girls Club.

And as always, you guessed it - Jorge will devour some amazing food!

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 11 Preview

CROSSING SOUTH airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and anytime on the PBS Video App and the KPBS YouTube channel.

CROSSING SOUTH is on Instagram + Facebook