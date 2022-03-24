MIDSOMER MURDERS: Season 20

Thursdays, July 21 - Aug. 25, 2022 from 10-11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Entering its 20th season, MIDSOMER MURDERS is an established fan favorite with audiences around the world and arguably Britain's best-selling TV drama export. The classic whodunit drama series centers on Inspector Barnaby, who is kept very busy investigating murders despite the apparent idyllic nature of the county.

EPISODE GUIDE:

“The Ghost of Causton Abbey” Thursday, July 21 from 10-11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - Causton is abuzz when a new brewery opens on the site of a famously cursed Abbey, but excitement turns to fear when a man is found boiled to death in one of the vats. DCI Barnaby and DS Winter will need to work out the true motive. This story marks the first appearance of pathologist Dr. Fleur Perkins (Annete Badland, TED LASSO).

Mark Bourdillon. Courtesy of American Public Television DS Winter (left) and DCI Barnaby (right) in a scene from MIDSOMER MURDERS: "The Ghost Of Causton Abbey."

“Death of the Small Coppers, Part 1” Thursday, July 28 from 10-11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a butterfly collector and founding member of an elite IQ society is found murdered, Barnaby and Winter are thrust into a crime that impacts both their community and the world. With the help of an old friend, can they catch the culprit before another victim is found?

“Drawing Dead, Part 1” Thursday, Aug. 4 from 10-11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Carver Valley's seventh comic festival is in full swing when the village is shocked by the murder of a former supermodel. A scathing comic magazine targeting villagers as their only lead, Barnaby and Winter are left trying to separate fact from fiction. Guest Starring Jemma Redgrave (GRANTCHESTER).

“The Lions of Causton, Part 1” Thursday, Aug.11 from 10-11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - A death at Stubbington Hall Sports Club, home to Causton Lions rugby team, brings DCI Barnaby and DS Winter to investigate a muddle of rucks, old grudges and new romances.

"Till Death Do Us Part" Thursday, Aug.18 from 10-11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Barnaby and wife Sarah are in attendance at a family friend's wedding when the bride disappears during the reception, revealing a murderer's penchant for newlyweds.

"Send in the Clowns" Thursday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Things take a gruesome turn when Ferabbees Circus comes to town, bringing sinister clown sightings, threatening notes and deathly dangerous circus acts. Barnaby will have to face up to his fears in order to solve the case.

Mark Bourdillon. Courtesy of American Public Television Inspector Barnaby (center) with clowns in a scene from MIDSOMER MURDERS "Send in the Clowns."

You can pay to watch this series on demand on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube.

Credits:

Acquired by American Public Television from All3Media International for syndication to public television stations nationwide.