Premieres Sundays, May 1 - 22, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / binge all 4 episodes May 1 with KPBS Passport!

Summer 1962: London is swinging with new music, hip fashions, and an irresistible hedonistic spirit. It’s also seething with antisemitic violence incited by homegrown neo-Nazis. MASTERPIECE presents a riveting four-part drama set in this colorful but tumultuous time on RIDLEY ROAD, based on Jo Bloom’s acclaimed novel.

RIDLEY ROAD: Preview

Inspired by true events, RIDLEY ROAD stars newcomer Agnes O’Casey as Vivien Epstein, a young Jewish hairdresser who fits right into London’s mod scene, while secretly infiltrating the British neo-Nazi hierarchy on behalf of Jewish antifascists, Rory Kinnear as Colin Jordan, the real-life leader of Britain’s post-World War II Nazi movement, and Tom Varey as Jack, Vivien’s true love.

By Ben Blackall. (C) Red Productions Jack Morris (Tom Varey) and Vivien Epstein (Agnes O'Casey) in RIDLEY ROAD On MASTERPIECE

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, May 1 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - London in the swinging sixties is a hive of violent antisemitism, as Jewish hairdresser Vivien learns when she arrives in search of her beau, Jack.

By Ben Blackall. Courtesy of RED Production Company and MASTERPIECE. Agnes O’Casey as Vivien and Julia Krynke as Roza in RIDLEY ROAD On MASTERPIECE.

Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, May 8 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Now undercover, Vivien strives to convince neo-Nazi leader Colin Jordan that she is on his side. Her spying turns up an alarming development.

By Ben Blackall. Courtesy of RED Production Company and MASTERPIECE. Rory Kinnear as Colin Jordan and Agnes O’Casey as Vivien in RIDLEY ROAD On MASTERPIECE.

Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, May 15 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Vivien’s link to Jordan is complicated by the arrival of his wife. The police rebuff warnings from the 62 Group, who must act on their own.

By Ben Blackall. Courtesy of RED Production Company and MASTERPIECE. Tom Varey as Jack in RIDLEY ROAD On MASTERPIECE

Episode 4: Premieres Sunday, May 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Vivien’s deception starts to crumble, she races to secure incriminating evidence against Jordan. Meanwhile, Jack faces mortal danger.

By Ben Blackall. Courtesy of RED Production Company and MASTERPIECE. Eddie Marsan as Soly in Ridley Road On MASTERPIECE.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Get hooked on the first of four episodes beginning Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 9/8c on PBS! But heads up: waiting another week to see a cliffhanger resolved may be just too hard! With KPBS Passport, you can binge RIDLEY ROAD in its suspenseful entirety.

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Official Teaser: RIDLEY ROAD

Join The Conversation:

MASTERPIECE is on Facebook + Instagram. Follow @masterpiecepbs on Twitter. #MasterpiecePBS

Credits:

A production of RED Production Company, a Studiocanal Company for BBC co-produced with MASTERPIECE in association with Endeavour Content. The series is created and written by Sarah Solemani and based on the book “Ridley Road” written by Jo Bloom. The executive producers are Nicola Shindler, Sarah Solemani, Rebecca Eaton and Jo Bloom. The executive producers for the BBC are Lucy Richer and Ayela Butt. The producer is Betsan Morris Evans. The director is Lisa Mulcahy.