Premieres Friday, May 20, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with the PBS Video App

Recorded summer 2021 at The Public Theater’s beloved Free Shakespeare in the Park, GREAT PERFORMANCES presents playwright Jocelyn Bioh’s critically acclaimed adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedic spinoff “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” Directed by The Public’s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali, the production is set in South Harlem where immigrants of the West African diaspora are living side-by-side with their African American neighbors.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Merry Wives Preview

A New York story about tricks of the heart, featuring the Bard’s most beloved comedic characters, this farce tells the story of the charlatan Falstaff and the wily wives who outwit him in a celebration of Black joy, laughter and vitality. Stars Jacob Ming-Trent as Falstaff, Pascale Armand as Madam Ekua Page and Susan Kelechi Watson as Madam Nkechi Ford.

Courtesy of Joe Sinnott Pascale Armand and Susan Kelechi Watson in GREAT PERFORMANCES "Merry Wives.” The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park production at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, August 25, 2021.

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Courtesy of Joe Sinnott Mayaa Boateng, Abena and Kyle Scatliffe in GREAT PERFORMANCES "Merry Wives.” The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park production at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, Aug. 25, 2021.

Credits:

A production of The WNET Group in association with The Public Theater. Adapted by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Saheem Ali. Directed for television by David Horn and produced by Mitch Owgang. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.