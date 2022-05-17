Give Now
ISLANDS OF WONDER: Hawaii

May 17, 2022
Hawaii Aerial Panorama - Island of Maui - Olowalu Area
Courtesy of Joe West/Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
Hawaii aerial panorama - Island of Maui - Olowalu area. Each of Hawaii’s islands began as volcanic eruptions which solidified over millions of years into vast masses of new land. Over time many became surrounded by rich shallow reefs and across the archipelago over 25% of the reef fish found are endemic.

Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with KPBS Passport!

Hawaii, the most remote island chain on Earth, offers sanctuary for wildlife that has reached its tropical shores. From humpback whales to waterfall-climbing fish, it's home to an extraordinary wealth of wildlife.

ISLANDS OF WONDER: Episode 3 Preview | Hawaii

The ISLANDS OF WONDER series takes viewers on a journey to three of the most exotic, mysterious and remote islands on the planet: Madagascar, Borneo and Hawaii. Isolated from the rest of the world, they harbor remarkable wildlife and pioneering human communities found nowhere else on Earth.

A Race to Honor Hawaii’s Ancestors

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode is available on demand now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Hawaiian monk seal, (Monachus schauinslandi), Critically endangered, juvenile female, Mahukona, Kohala, Hawaiian Island, Pacific Ocean.
Courtesy of Doug Perrine

