Monday, June 13, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with the PBS Video App

"Don Quixote in Newark" tells the inspiring story of James Oleske, the New Jersey pediatrician who identified HIV/AIDS in children. His scientific breakthrough, the outcome of dedicated work in an underfunded community hospital, changed the profile of AIDS forever and was instrumental in the discovery of the HIV virus. At the same time, his remarkable work spearheaded new forms of patient care.

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Join The Conversation:

"Don Quixote in Newark" is on Facebook

Credits:

Producer, Director: Joseph Dorman, the founder of Riverside Films.

