Sundays, June 19 - Aug. 7, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

When a young boy is murdered, this small town of Broadchurch in Dorset suddenly becomes the focus of a major event in the full glare of the media spotlight. DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and DS Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) lead the investigation.

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, June 19 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - The body of 11-year-old Danny Latimer is found on the beach in Broadchurch. Local police officers DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and DS Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) are called to investigate a case that will change the town forever.

Patrick Redmond / Courtesy of Kudos Film and Television Limited Jodie Whittaker as Beth Latimer in a scene from BROADCHURCH Episode 1.

Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, June 26 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - As the mystery around Danny Latimer's death deepens, DI Hardy and DS Miller must work fast to identify the key suspects. But where is the murder scene? And how will the Latimer family continue to cope?

Patrick Redmond. Courtesy of Kudos Film and Television Limited Maggie Radcliff and Olly Stevensin a scene from BROADCHURCH Episode 2.

Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, July 3 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Fingerprints at the murder scene lead DI Hardy and DS Miller to a startling suspect in Danny's murder. Meanwhile, Steve Connelly has a message for Beth.

Patrick Redmond. Copyright: ITV This photograph is (C) ITV Plc DAVID TENNANT as Alec Hardy and OLIVIA COLMAN as Ellie Miller in a scene from BROADCHURCH Episode 3.

Episode 4: Premieres Sunday, July 10 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - The aftershocks of Danny's murder continue to ripple through the town, as friends and neighbors' lives come under scrutiny. Beth and Mark decide to take matters into their own hands to get news of Danny's murder into the newspapers.

Patrick Redmond. Courtesy of Kudos Film and Television Limited SUSAN BROWN as Liz Roper, CHARLOTTE BEAUMONT as Chloe Latimer, JODIE WHITTAKER as Beth Latimer and ANDREW BUCHAN as Mark Latimer in a scene from BROADCHURCH Episode 4.

Episode 5: Premieres Sunday, July 17 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Hardy and Ellie come under fire, the people of Broadchurch start to turn against each other. Will a vital new piece of evidence lead Ellie and Hardy to the killer?

Patrick Redmond. Copyright: ITV This photograph is (C) ITV Plc DAVID TENNANT as Alec Hardy, OLIVIA COLMAN as Ellie Miller, ANDREW BUCHAN as Mark Latimer, JODIE WHITTAKER as Beth Latimer, CHARLOTTE BEAUMONT as Chloe Latimer and SUSAN BROWN as Liz Roper in a scene from BROADCHURCH.

Episode 6: Premieres Sunday, July 24 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - The town of Broadchurch comes together to mourn. In doing so, a new suspect in the murder of Danny Latimer comes to light. Meanwhile, Beth and Mark turn to local vicar Paul - can he help them move on?

Patrick Redmond. (C) ITV Plc DAVID TENNANT as Alec Hardy, OLIVIA COLMAN as Ellie Miller and MATTHEW GRAVELLE as Joe Miller in a scene from BROADCHURCH.

Episode 7: Premieres Sunday, July 31 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Time is running out to solve Danny's murder - will the discovery of a vital clue finally unlock the case? Meanwhile, Beth and Mark take an important step in moving on with their lives.

Matt Frost. Courtesy of Kudos Film and Television Limited DI Hardy in a scene from BROADCHURCH Episode 7.

Episode 8: Premieres Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - After weeks of speculation, the events surrounding Danny Latimer's death are revealed. Shock waves ripple though Broadchurch as the community struggles to come to terms with the shocking news, but will Danny finally be laid to rest?

Patrick Redmond. (C) ITV Plc ADAM WILSON as Tom Miller, MATTHEW GRAVELLE as Joe Miller and OLIVIA COLMAN as Ellie Miller

