Premieres Friday, June 17, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

Baritone Quinn Kelsey portrays the title role at the Met for the first time, starring alongside soprano Rosa Feola as Gilda and tenor Piotr Beczała as the Duke of Mantua. Maestro Daniele Rustioni leads Verdi’s timeless tragedy reset in 1920s Europe by Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher. Varduhi Abrahamyan plays Maddalena and Andrea Mastroni plays Sparafucile.

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Rigoletto Preview

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Rigoletto" premieres Friday, June 17 on PBS as part of #PBSForTheArts. Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard hosts. The broadcast is part of season 16 of GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET includes 10 new operas.

"Cortigiani, vil razza dannata" from "Rigoletto"

The Cast:

Piotr Beczała Performs "La donna è mobile"

Courtesy of Ken Howard / Met Opera Andrea Mastroni as Sparafucile and Varduhi Abrahamyan as Maddalena in Verdi's "Rigoletto."

Courtesy of Ken Howard / Met Opera Quinn Kelsey in the title role of Verdi's "Rigoletto."

Credits:

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET is produced by the Metropolitan Opera in association with PBS and The WNET Group, bringing the best of the Metropolitan Opera into the homes of opera fans across the country. Directed for the screen by Gary Halvorson. For the Met: Mia Bongiovanni is supervising producer and Louisa Briccetti and Victoria Warivonchik are producers. David Frost is music producer and Peter Gelb is executive producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES: Bill O’Donnell is series producer; David Horn is executive producer.

#PBSForTheArts is a multiplatform campaign that celebrates the arts in America. For more than 50 years, PBS has been the media destination for the arts, presenting dance, theater, opera, visual arts and concerts to Americans in every corner of the country.


