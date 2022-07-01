Sunday, July 3, at 1 p.m. and Monday, July 4 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Two-hundred and fifty years ago, three powers clashed in an epic struggle for North America. Often overshadowed by the American Revolution, the French and Indian War (1755-1760) determined which great European empire would control the Ohio River Valley, the gateway to the West, and the crucial highway of rivers and lakes connecting New York and Montreal.

"Forgotten War: The Struggle For North America" recounts the little-known story of how the Indian nations of the Northeast controlled the outcome of this war. An international panel of experts dig beneath the familiar history and shed new light on this long-ago conflict.

The documentary follows the fates of the Abenaki and Iroquois people, separates fact from the myth of Robert Rogers and his legendary Rangers and chronicles the "massacre" at Fort William Henry, the battles of Fort Ticonderoga and Crown Point, the tragic expulsion of the Acadians and the fall of Quebec and Montreal.

