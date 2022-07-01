Give Now
Forgotten War: The Struggle for North America

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 1, 2022 at 12:49 PM PDT
A color mezzotint of a representation of American colonial ranger Robert Rogers. 1776
Thomas Hart (publisher); Johann Martin Will (artist) / Public Domain
A color mezzotint of a representation of American colonial ranger Robert Rogers. 1776

Sunday, July 3, at 1 p.m. and Monday, July 4 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Two-hundred and fifty years ago, three powers clashed in an epic struggle for North America. Often overshadowed by the American Revolution, the French and Indian War (1755-1760) determined which great European empire would control the Ohio River Valley, the gateway to the West, and the crucial highway of rivers and lakes connecting New York and Montreal.

"Forgotten War: The Struggle For North America" recounts the little-known story of how the Indian nations of the Northeast controlled the outcome of this war. An international panel of experts dig beneath the familiar history and shed new light on this long-ago conflict.

Forgotten War: The Struggle for North America Documentary Trailer

The documentary follows the fates of the Abenaki and Iroquois people, separates fact from the myth of Robert Rogers and his legendary Rangers and chronicles the "massacre" at Fort William Henry, the battles of Fort Ticonderoga and Crown Point, the tragic expulsion of the Acadians and the fall of Quebec and Montreal.

Forgotten War Animation Clip Extended

Credits:

Presented by WCFE/Mountain Lake PBS. Distributed by American Public Television.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
