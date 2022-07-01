SIMPLY MING: Ming Tsai with Guest Karen Akunowicz

Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Ming at home cooks with James Beard Award winning chef Karen Akunowicz. Karen makes a flavorful Carchiofi alla Guidea – deep fried artichokes – among the best-known dishes of Roman Jewish cuisine.

Ming follows it up with Shrimp and Jerusalem Artichoke Toast with a Watercress Salad. We’re doing artichokes two ways on SIMPLY MING.

Richard Noren. Courtesy of American Public Television Pollytini 1 ½ ounce Vodka 1 ½ ounce grapefruit juice ½ ounce lychee puree ½ ounce cranberry juice Lime wedge 1. Add vodka, grapefruit juice, lychee puree and cranberry juice to shaker, fill with ice, and shake until cold. Strain into chilled martini glasses. Add lime wheel to garnish and enjoy!

About The Series:

In the Emmy Award-winning series SIMPLY MING, host Ming Tsai cooks a dish and invites a celebrity guest chef to cook another, improvising from items in his East-West pantry. In Season 17, Ming’s guests include French chef Jacques Pépin, king of fusion cooking Susur Lee, home cooking proponent Sara Moulton, TOP CHEF contestant and soul food-lover Carla Hall, Israeli chef Avi Shemtov and BIZARRE FOODS expert Andrew Zimmern.

SIMPLY MING Season 17 | preview

