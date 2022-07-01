SIMPLY MING: Ming Tsai with Guest Karen Akunowicz
Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!
On this episode, Ming at home cooks with James Beard Award winning chef Karen Akunowicz. Karen makes a flavorful Carchiofi alla Guidea – deep fried artichokes – among the best-known dishes of Roman Jewish cuisine.
Ming follows it up with Shrimp and Jerusalem Artichoke Toast with a Watercress Salad. We’re doing artichokes two ways on SIMPLY MING.
About The Series:
In the Emmy Award-winning series SIMPLY MING, host Ming Tsai cooks a dish and invites a celebrity guest chef to cook another, improvising from items in his East-West pantry. In Season 17, Ming’s guests include French chef Jacques Pépin, king of fusion cooking Susur Lee, home cooking proponent Sara Moulton, TOP CHEF contestant and soul food-lover Carla Hall, Israeli chef Avi Shemtov and BIZARRE FOODS expert Andrew Zimmern.
Chef Ming Tsai is on Facebook + Instagram
Currently available on the series website, PBS.org, Apple TV, iTunes, Prime Video
Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.
Presented by WGBH. Distributed by American Public Television