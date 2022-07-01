Give Now
SIMPLY MING: Ming Tsai with Guest Karen Akunowicz

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 1, 2022 at 1:10 PM PDT
Ming Tsai (right) cooks with James Beard Award winning chef Karen Akunowicz.
Courtesy of American Public Television
Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Ming at home cooks with James Beard Award winning chef Karen Akunowicz. Karen makes a flavorful Carchiofi alla Guidea – deep fried artichokes – among the best-known dishes of Roman Jewish cuisine.

Carchiofi alla Guidea – deep fried artichokes
Richard Noren. Courtesy of American Public Television
Ming follows it up with Shrimp and Jerusalem Artichoke Toast with a Watercress Salad. We’re doing artichokes two ways on SIMPLY MING.

Shrimp and Jerusalem Artichoke Toast with a Watercress Salad
Richard Noren. Courtesy of American Public Television
Pollytini
Richard Noren. Courtesy of American Public Television
Pollytini 1 ½ ounce Vodka 1 ½ ounce grapefruit juice ½ ounce lychee puree ½ ounce cranberry juice Lime wedge 1. Add vodka, grapefruit juice, lychee puree and cranberry juice to shaker, fill with ice, and shake until cold. Strain into chilled martini glasses. Add lime wheel to garnish and enjoy!

About The Series:

In the Emmy Award-winning series SIMPLY MING, host Ming Tsai cooks a dish and invites a celebrity guest chef to cook another, improvising from items in his East-West pantry. In Season 17, Ming’s guests include French chef Jacques Pépin, king of fusion cooking Susur Lee, home cooking proponent Sara Moulton, TOP CHEF contestant and soul food-lover Carla Hall, Israeli chef Avi Shemtov and BIZARRE FOODS expert Andrew Zimmern.

Chef Ming Tsai is on Facebook + Instagram

SIMPLY MING Season 17 | preview

Currently available on the series website, PBS.org, Apple TV, iTunes, Prime Video

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Presented by WGBH. Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
