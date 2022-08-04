POV: President

Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

POV follows the erratic 2018 presidential election in Zimbabwe – the country’s first election since its independence in 1980 without Robert Mugabe on the ballot – as it serves as the ultimate test for both the ruling party and for the opposition in the discerning documentary “President.” The film questions how Zimbabwe will interpret democracy in a post-Mugabe-era – in discourse and in practice.

POV Trailer | President

Zimbabwe is at a crossroads. After years of oppression under the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) regime, president Robert Mugabe is forcibly ousted from power in the military coup of November 2017. When Mugabe was removed from power, Zimbabwean military leaders promised they would not seize control for themselves, but rather ensure democracy in a national general election. In the context of an economic crisis, food shortages and political violence, the stakes could not be higher.

Henrik Bohn Ipsen / Final Cut for Real (DK) and Louverture Films (US) Dr. Sibanda in front of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) office

Nelson Chamisa, the new young and charismatic leader of Zimbabwe's opposition party, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance is challenging the old guard ZANU-PF represented by the acting president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is determined to remain in power. Chamisa, is a 40-year-old lawyer who fought against President Mugabe’s regime while he was a student activist.

Henrik Bohn Ipsen / Final Cut for Real (DK) and Louverture Films (US) Nelson Chamisa and his team at the office (undated photo)

The more popular candidate, Chamisa draws enormous crowds while Mnangagwa is unable to fill a stadium after bussing in alleged supporters. When the election results come in, it is no surprise when Mnangagwa insists that he won, despite that the numbers never add up in his favor. When asked how sixteen counties could’ve possibly reported identical election results, the ZANU-PF’s lawyer argues that only a behavioral scientist could account for how such an amazing coincidence could occur.

Can a free, fair and transparent election that reflects the will of the people proceed? “President” offers riveting witness and an epic reminder that democracy won't happen if the people don't fight to create it. The film is of staggering global relevance to all who envision a more just, egalitarian future.

Henrik Bohn Ipsen / Final Cut for Real (DK) and Louverture Films (US) Nelson Chamisa at rally (undated photo)

Filmmaker Quote:

“I am thrilled that ‘President’ will be broadcast as part of the POV series on PBS, and thereby reach a very wide and engaged audience across the U.S. I hope the film will prove inspiring for everyone concerned with participatory democracy and the critical elements that make it possible – such as a free and independent press; an independent judiciary; freedom of speech, association and assembly; a multi-party system; a system of checks and balances; rule of law; and transparency in governance. As we see democracies under threat everywhere, I am in awe of the courage of Zimbabweans to champion their freedom,” said director Camilla Nielsson.

“President” won the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Verité Filmmaking at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and was Shortlisted as a Feature Documentary for the 94th Academy Awards®.

Watch On Your Schedule:

“President” makes its national broadcast premiere on POV on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 and is available to stream free until Sept. 8, 2022 at pbs.org, and the PBS Video app.

In addition to standard closed captioning for the film, POV, in partnership with audio description service DiCapta, provides real time audio interpretations for audiences with sensory disabilities.

Credits:

Produced by Final Cut for Real (DK) and Louverture Films (US), in co-production with Sant & Usant (NO). Directed by Camilla Nielsson, produced by Signe Byrge Sørensen and Joslyn Barnes and co-produced by Anne Köhncke and Anita Rehoff. The executive producers are Danny Glover, Thandiwe Newton, Susan Rockefeller, Tone Grøttjord-Glenne, and Erika Dilday and Chris White for American Documentary. A co-presentation with Black Public Media (BPM).

“The political situation in Zimbabwe has been intense for years,” said Erika Dilday, POV executive producer and executive director of American Documentary. “'President' became especially intriguing given our own country’s struggles fighting against voter suppression and other attacks on democracy. This film takes a fascinating look inside the political machine and grassroots organizing and we are honored to have it as part of our historic 35th season.”