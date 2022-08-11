Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

On this episode, singer/saxophonist Karl Denson fronts the Tiny Universe as if he is preaching the gospel--and the energy and spirit he brings to THE KATE stage is potent. With a reputation as one of the great live bands, Denson and Tiny Universe perform their jazz-funk jams including “Dance Lesson No. 2”, “Something Sweet” “I’m Your Biggest Fan” and “Change my Way” and more.

The Kate: Karl Denson's Tiny Universe

About the Series:

THE KATE offers smart, bold performances from musicians with something to say. The unique roster of performers in season five – all people whom Katharine Hepburn would have found audacious enough to invite for a cocktail – include the “Godfather of Americana Music” Delbert McClinton, Grammy Award-winning country singer-songwriter Marty Stuart, folk trio The Wood Brothers, and folk pop sister trio Joseph.

THE KATE: Season 5 Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

Nick Sonsini Copyright: CT Public Broadcasting Inc. / APT Karl Denson leaves no doubt that a flute can certainly funk in this episode of THE KATE.

Credits:

Presented by Connecticut Public Broadcasting Inc. Distributed by American Public Television.